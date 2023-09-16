City attorneys say the Atlanta City Council cannot create its own ballot question about the public safety training center, according to a source at the council.

“Law Department says they don’t have the authority to put it on the ballot,” said the source, adding the detailed opinion is still being reviewed inside the council.

The Department of Law’s opinion was not immediately available and the City’s press office did not immediately respond to a comment request.

District 5 City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari last week said she was considering the introduction of a resolution as soon as Monday to propose the referendum, pending City attorneys’ advice. The move was intended to cut through a legal stalemate over the “Vote to Stop Cop City” effort, a similar but different attempt to create a referendum via petitions from citizens.

Kurt Kastorf, an attorney for the coalition behind the Vote to Stop Cop City effort, previously said he believes the council has the authority to introduce a referendum on its own in provisions of its charter and code. Post 3 At-Large City Councilmember Keisha Sean Waites also previously said she believes the council has the authority as the City’s legislative body.

“Vote to Stop Cop City” is an effort to put the training center’s lease of City land on the ballot. Organizers of that effort on Sept. 11 submitted what they say are more than 116,000 signatures to the City. However, the validity of the submission is in legal question due to deadline uncertainties stemming from a lawsuit over who was eligible to collect signatures.

The City accepted the signed petitions but would not start counting signatures, citing the pending lawsuit. That triggered criticism from protesters, some voting-rights groups, and some elected officials – including Bakhtiari and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. The idea considered by Bakhtiari would have the council place the question on the ballot itself by a majority council vote.

The “Vote to Stop Cop City” effort has related controversy about the method of validating signatures on the petitions.