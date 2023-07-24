“It’s been three years since John passed, but here in Atlanta, his absence is still very much felt in the neighborhoods he loved.”



Those were the words of A.J. Robinson, President of Central Atlanta Progress, at an intimate ceremony to remember Congressman John Lewis. A small group gathered at Lewis’ final resting place in South-View Cemetery last week to share their memories of the man who made such an impact in our hearts, our city, and beyond.



Tuere Butler and Jared McKinley, both long-time members of Lewis’ congressional staff, shared touching stories of their time working with him. Winifred Hemphill, President of the cemetery, also shared her personal memories, and Robinson concluded the ceremony by reading from Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation. In addition to Congressman Lewis, several notable leaders are interned at South-View including Julian Bond, Martin Luther King, Sr., and John Wesley Dobbs. It is the oldest Black cemetery in Atlanta and the oldest Black “non-eleemosynary” corporation in the country.



The ceremony marked the beginning of Central Atlanta Progress’ annual initiative Reimagine the Legacy: Honoring Congressman John Lewis. The community-wide tribute encourages reflection, learning, celebration, and action, all centered around the life and legacy of the late Congressman. Program activities are taking place now through July 30th, commemorating the days Lewis passed away and was laid to rest in 2020.



The initiative culminates in a personal moment of reflection through the ringing of bells at 11:00 AM on July 30th. Bells will ring throughout the Atlanta community and beyond for 80 seconds, honoring the Congressman’s 80 years of life. Free personal handbells are available for pick up now through July 30th at various locations around Downtown.



Last year, the community gathered at the *HERO mural in Sweet Auburn to remember Lewis and to hear words of reflection and inspiration from those that knew him best. LaTocha of renowned R&B group Xscape performed a moving rendition of “Who Can I Run To,” one of the Congressman’s favorite songs. Click here to see highlights from last year’s tribute.



Ultimately, the Reimagine the Legacy initiative encourages everyone to ask themselves the question that Lewis posed time and time again: “What have you done today to make the world a better place?” It’s a question worth pondering, especially today. And although the Congressman has passed, his legacy lives on in everyone who works to nurture The Beloved Community.



For a list of bell pickup locations and more details about how to pay tribute to Congressman Lewis, visit ReimageTheLegacy.com.

