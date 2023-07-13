MARTA’s board of directors voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to move forward with extending the Atlanta Streetcar to the BeltLine and north to Ponce City Market.

The board voted to contract with the HDR firm to complete architectural and engineering design services for the Atlanta Streetcar East Extension project.

The vote followed about 20 people who spoke on the project — about half in favor of moving forward and half asking the board to put a pause on the project and consider alternatives. The MARTA board already had approved the streetcar extension — largely because City of Atlanta officials and Mayor Andre Dickens have been strong advocates.

“It’s a passionate issue on both sides,” said Thomas Worthy, MARTA’s board chair, before the vote. He proposed “a friendly amendment” asking for HDR to initially propose enhancements and reliability for the existing streetcar as a way to improve the performance of the future streetcar expansion.

An example of rails and trails: Tram 3 in Paris shows how rails and trails might safely co-exist along the Atlanta BeltLine. (Photo by Mason Hicks.)

MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood said HDR is accountable to MARTA for the engineering consulting work. He said it would be prudent for HDR and MARTA to work on the timeline of the project as part of the contract.

“This is good news,” Clyde Higgs, president and CEO of Atlanta BeltLine Inc., said after the vote. “We are moving forward.”

Higgs, who spoke in favor of BeltLine rail at the meeting, said he appreciated the “robust debate” on the project.

“It reconfirms what we have been saying all along,” Higgs said. “Many of the fears we hear about BeltLine transit are mostly aesthetic – issues that we can design through.”

Atlanta BeltLine Inc. is committed to the project being green, safe and pedestrian friendly.

“It’s still going to be a lush, green, verdant corridor,” Higgs said. “People should hold us accountable. It’s about sustainability. Trees, bushes, greenery – that’s consistent with our core values. We have to do an educational campaign on how beautiful it can be. That will allay many fears.”

Greenwood described Thursday’s vote as significant in moving the project forward.

“It was a long-awaited conversation in the stage of this important discussion,” Greenwood said after the board meeting was adjourned. “It’s important that there’s a commitment to proceed but also a willingness to listen to the input of the many folks who came out here today.”