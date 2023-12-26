By Tenicia Winston

Cross-sector partners from throughout the region gathered at the Metro Atlanta Chamber for the seventh annual ‘State of Education in Metro Atlanta,’ presented by Learn4Life (L4L). While this year’s annual report shows that far too many students across metro Atlanta are struggling, ‘Bright Spots’ in our community prove that with the right supports in place, our students can experience more equitable outcomes across the cradle to career continuum. Throughout the program, students from VOX ATL shared their perspectives on reading, teachers, and college degrees, and L4L highlighted some impactful strategies to accelerate student achievement.

Early Literacy

At the early end of the continuum, the science of reading training from COX Campus is increasing reading proficiency. Literacy & Justice for All (LJFA), is in its third year of transforming literacy instruction in several communities across metro Atlanta. Dr. Grant Rivera, superintendent of Marietta City Schools (MCS)–the first location of LJFA–shared the importance of investing in strategies that directly impact student outcomes. Dr. Rivera said, “Students find their success in reading when every person in the system knows their role in improving reading outcomes.” The impact of this work is being felt by students throughout the district. This past year, MCS reading scores increased more than five times the regional average.

From left: Dr. Ryan Lee-James, Chief Academic Officer and Director at Rolls Center for Language & Literacy, Dr. Grant Rivera, Superintendent, Marietta City Schools, Dr. Ken Zeff, Executive Director, Learn4Life

Middle School Math

L4L’s 8th-grade math network is focused on teacher retention solutions, including equipping school principals with the tools to build supportive school cultures where teachers can do their best work for students – and want to stick around and keep doing it. During a panel with Dr. Devon Horton, superintendent of DeKalb County School District, Larissa Long, teacher at The Anchor School, and Shanequa Yates, partner at TNTP, each shared the belief that supporting teachers in every part of their career is important. With only 10% of teachers reporting they would ‘strongly recommend’ this profession to a young adult, it is clear that supporting and retaining teachers plays a pivotal role in students’ success.

From left: Dr. Rebecca Parshall, Director of Strategy, Learn4Life, Dr. Devon Horton, Superintendent, DeKalb County School District, Shanequa Yates, Partner, TNTP, Larissa Long, Teacher, The Anchor School

Postsecondary Success

At the end of the cradle to career spectrum, metro Atlanta teens shared their views on why obtaining a college degree is important, and L4L shared the latest research on the utility of securing one. Acknowledging the importance of the return on investment of college for degree seekers, and the urgent need for skilled workers to meet growing job demands, Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber (MAC), shared that “it’s incumbent on the business community to drill down on what skills are needed, and communicate that back to education partners.” The Interest and Aptitude Assessment Report found that there are over 16,000 high school students in the region with aptitude for high-demand careers, but have little awareness of those paths. Katie’s push for collaboration between the business and education communities highlights the value of cross-sector partnerships and invested regional leadership in effective collective impact.

From left: Katie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Dr. Tim Renick, Executive Director, National Institute for Student Success at Georgia State University, Aboubacar Barrie, College Senior & Achieve Atlanta Ambassador, Georgia Institute of Technology, Damian Ramsey, Community Engagement Manager, Learn4Life

The State of Education concluded with an original poem entitled ‘The Birth of an Education’ by Laolu Oguneye, a 12th grade student at Decatur High School and an Atlanta Youth Poet Laureate Ambassador. Oguneye’s words energized the room with the inspiration to continue to invest in education outcomes in the region.

L4L will continue to identify and amplify Bright Spots across metro Atlanta. If you’re a parent, or from a school, nonprofit, community organization, or business, and you’d like to be part of improving outcomes across the cradle to career continuum, join a network here. All are welcome, and we’d love to have your voice at the table.