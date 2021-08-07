LOADING

Atlanta Civic Circle Housing Affordability

Charlotte lawmakers want to abolish single-family-only zoning. Could Atlanta do the same?

Sean Keenan August 7, 2021 12:43 pm
Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston calls it “single-family exclusionary zoning” — a series of city design laws that perpetuates racial and socioeconomic disparities by mandating, in certain places, suburban-style development.

In Charlotte, like in Atlanta, much of the city’s residential areas are zoned for single-family development only, meaning you can’t build denser than what you might find in a quaint subdivision in, say, Johns Creek or Alpharetta.

Winston, during Wednesday’s Atlanta Regional Housing Forum webinar, said he’s part of the cohort of local lawmakers trying to change that — striving to abolish restrictive single-family-only zoning laws that hamper the push for housing affordability.

Read the full story at Atlanta Civic Circle.

