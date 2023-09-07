Five protesters chained themselves to a bulldozer at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center construction site on Sept. 7 and were arrested.

The protesters delivered what they called a “People’s Stop Work Order” — a satirical government code-enforcement document — for the controversial project on Constitution and Key roads in DeKalb County, which opponents call “Cop City.” A group of other protesters gathered outside.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said it made the arrests and released a photo of the arrestees but would not immediately name them. However, one appeared from photos to be a Unitarian Universalist minister from Roswell, who was listed in DeKalb jail records as charged with criminal trespass and obstruction. The church did not immediately respond to a comment request.

APD said it is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on charging the arrestees.

An Atlanta Police Department photo of the five people arrested after they chained themselves to a bulldozer at the public safety training center site.

The incident followed this week’s announcement of racketeering charges against 61 people tied to the “Defend the Atlanta Forest” and “Stop Cop City” protest movements, which have drawn First Amendment concerns, as did the previous state domestic terrorism charges against various defendants. The GBI has played a role in the domestic terrorism and racketeering charges.

The training center, which is in a pre-construction phase, is controversial for planning secrecy, environmental impacts and police reform concerns.

The protest movement has involved peaceful marches and rallies, civil-disobedience trespassing, and some destructive and violent acts, such as arson of vehicles and rocks and Molotov cocktails thrown at or near police officers and construction workers. Tensions have increased with the hefty criminal charges and the controversial January killing by the Georgia State Patrol of the protester known as Tortuguita in an alleged shootout that wounded a trooper.

Pending lawsuits are challenging the plan, as is the “Vote to Stop Cop City” effort to place the facility’s lease on the ballot as a referendum. Organizers of the referendum said Sept. 7 that they plan to submit signatures for that effort to the City on Sept. 11.