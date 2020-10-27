Election Day is coming up. How do I make sure my absentee ballot is counted?

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Subhed:As Nov. 3 nears, residents may want to considering submitting absentee ballots in a drop box

Tuesday, Oct. 27, is the last day the United States Parcel Service can guarantee absentee ballots will arrive in time for Election Day.

And with Nov. 3 looming, some voters are still confused by how to fill out their absentee ballot, how secure the process is and what to do in case they can’t mail their ballot by the recommended deadline.

Here is a quick FAQ to filling out your absentee ballot and how you can ensure it is counted in an unprecedented election season.

How should I fill it out?

Detailed directions on absentee ballots provide a list of dos and don’ts for filling out the form. Chief among them is completely filling in the circles associated with your choices and making sure to sign the ballot.

If you mess up your ballot, write “spoiled” on the form and on the return envelope, mail it to your county elections board, and a new ballot will be mailed to you.

However, it may be too late to receive a ballot via mail at this point. Don’t worry, though, during early voting you can surrender your ballot to the poll manager at the precinct in your county. You will then be allowed to vote via a regular ballot.

How do I know if my ballot was received?

You can check the status of your ballot on Georgia’s My Voter Page. You should add a link here. Once you log in to the site, you’ll see a section that lets you check the status of your ballot.

This is also a helpful way for those who voted in-person during early voting to verify that their ballot was processed as well.

Another way to track your ballot is through BallotTrax, the state’s online absentee ballot tracking system. You should receive a notification when your ballot is accepted. If it is not accepted, residents will be notified on how they can rectify the issue.

Election Day is fast-approaching, but I haven’t received my absentee ballot. What can I do?

If you haven’t received your absentee ballot by now, you have a few options.

You can also call your county election office to evaluate your options. Because Nov. 3 is nearing and there may not be enough time to receive a new absentee ballot, that may mean filling out a provisional ballot on Election Day.

If you do vote in person because you didn’t receive a ballot, you must sign a document proving you only voted once. Another option is getting help from an advocacy group, such as Fair Fight or Coalition for Good Governance, who will document and investigate the issue on your behalf.

One thing to note: If you already filled out your absentee ballot, you cannot change your mind and vote in person.

The last day to vote early in Georgia is Oct. 30. Those still with absentee ballots can fill them out and place them in the designated drop boxes in their county by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. Georgia residents can also visit the Secretary of State’s website for more information about absentee voting.