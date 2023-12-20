The American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to prioritize their mental and physical health at this time of year

Holiday season is recognized as a time of year that is filled with cheer, joy and excitement – but often times, it can be very busy and stressful. According to the American Psychological Association, 38% percent of people note that their stress levels increase during the holidays. Balancing work, family, finances and everyday obligations, while trying to fit in festive events that make this time of year special can become overwhelming and induce chronic stress for many.

Managing stress means managing your overall health. Our reactions to stress can be displayed in different ways and how one reacts to stress can lead to a wide variety of health issues. Research also suggests that poor mental well-being can lead to a person seeking relief in unhealthy habits such as smoking, drinking, or eating fatty foods and that there could be physiological connections, too.

“If you’ve never thought about seeking counseling or therapy, I would encourage you to consider it especially during the holiday season,” said Shanti Das, founder of Silence the Shame and member of the American Heart Association Health Equity committee in metro Atlanta. “The worst thing you could do is isolate yourself as it can lead to unhealthy habits that can impact your physical health.”

Through Silence the Shame, Das offers resources such as her podcast to coach others on how to navigate their mental state during this time of year. She’s also hosted a teen summit, Youth Mental Wellness Community Outreach & Practice Effort cope clinic and a senior citizen’s gathering centered around mental well-being and fostering healthy habits leading up to the holidays.

“Connecting with others is one of the most important aspects of the holiday season,” said Das. “Whenever you or a loved one begins to feel stressed, make sure to express your feelings and lean upon each other for support, so you can enjoy the holidays together with lighter, healthier hearts.”

By practicing simple healthy habits, the stress from the holiday hustle and bustle can be easier to navigate and more relaxing. Here are some tips to make the holidays a little bit brighter:

Take time by yourself to recharge (go on a solo date, do an activity or hobby that makes you happy, or simply step out of the room for a breather)

(go on a solo date, do an activity or hobby that makes you happy, or simply step out of the room for a breather) Set a budget and stick to it (the holidays come with financial expectations, but by planning ahead and sticking to a budget, you can mitigate some of that added stress)

(the holidays come with financial expectations, but by planning ahead and sticking to a budget, you can mitigate some of that added stress) Set boundaries with friends and family and accept your needs (say no when possible to events that overextend your capabilities and stretch you too thin)

(say no when possible to events that overextend your capabilities and stretch you too thin) Volunteer (helping out the less fortunate can inspire within us a sense of gratitude)

(helping out the less fortunate can inspire within us a sense of gratitude) Treat yourself to a holiday gift (this year has had ups and down — don’t forget to celebrate yourself)

The Association is encouraging everyone – individuals, community leaders, local health care practitioners – to focus on their mental well-being and to share tips with their community, friends and family members. By working together to reduce stress, we can all improve our overall health and well-being. For more information and resources, visit www.heart.org/stress.

This is sponsored content.