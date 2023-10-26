Goodwill of North Georgia has been recognized as the top-performing Goodwill in the country for helping job seekers secure employment. Goodwill’s Workforce Development Program offers a comprehensive training approach to prepare individuals for competitive employment. The program includes assessing work-related skills and experience, training in a competitive work environment such as a Goodwill store or with a community employer partner, and vocational evaluations, job readiness skills, job placement, and retention services.

An example of the type of assignments that Goodwill’s Workforce Development Program prepares people for is the recently announced new 976-room Signia by Hilton Atlanta, which is looking to hire more than 700 employees to help run the 40-story property.

Although the Goodwill of North Georgia is not directly collaborating with Hilton on this project, graduates from Hospitality Training Program Goodwill of North Georgia offers would prepare enrollees for the type of employment the hotel is offering. In the 6-week program, created in partnership with the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute, participants receive classroom and paid on-the-job training at an actual hotel that will prepare them to work in the front and back of the establishment. Attendees learn customer service, front desk and concierge duties, reservations experience, housekeeping, laundry services, and restaurant services. Graduates of the program were hired for positions such as customer service supervisors, front desk supervisors, and general managers.

Former retiree Gloria Heard was a trainee of Goodwill’s Hospitality Program when Fairfield Inn and Suites held a job fair. Gloria attended and was hired by the hotel. Gloria’s primary role while working at the hotel includes ensuring the lobby and public lounge’s cleanliness and providing various assisting tasks for managers. Gloria plans to stay at the hotel for the foreseeable future and thanks Goodwill for prepping her for the position.

Orlena Stocks also graduated from Goodwill’s Hospitality program. She was referred to the Smyrna Career Center through the Department of Family and Child Services Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and enthusiastically joined the program for a career change. After completing Goodwill’s Hospitality Program, Orlena was hired as a prep cook at SunTrust Park. Working at the Braves Stadium is something that Orlena says she loves as she enjoys serving so many people.

As more job and career opportunities continue to arise throughout the region, Goodwill of North Georgia is committed to providing training and placement opportunities to help people find a job, a better job, and a career.

This is sponsored content.