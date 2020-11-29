LOADING

Type to search

Columns Eleanor Ringel Cater

‘Hillbilly Elegy’ – ‘flavorless’ film misses mark in its view of the South

Avatar
Eleanor Ringel November 29, 2020 7:23 pm
A scene from "Hillbilly Elegy"
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

By Eleanor Ringel Cater

The best thing about “Hillbilly Elegy” is its title.

As a book, it was of some interest, examining the dead-end existence that defines the South most of us don’t think about much.

Movie poster of “Hillbilly Elegy”

Not the South of moonlight and magnolias or Civil Rights and the Civil War, but the ragged end of the South, more dirt-poor than debutantes. If you saw “Winter’s Bone,” the movie that introduced us to Jennifer Lawrence pre-“Hunger Games,” you know the territory. If you saw “Winter’s Bone,” you also know just how clichéd and inept “Hillbilly Elegy” is.

Ron Howard, who apparently learned nothing during his days as Opie on “The Andy Griffith Show,” has given us a flavorless film with only the thinnest veneer of regional insight. It could just as well be called “A Tree Grows South of Brooklyn.”

Screenwriter Vanessa Taylor, whose script for “The Shape of Water” was hardly that picture’s strong point, has extracted a family melodrama from J.D. Vance’s book. Our protagonist, J.D. (Gabriel Basso), is a smart cookie trying to deal with his half-baked family – most especially his true-gritty grandmother, Mamaw (Glenn Close), and his loving but erratic mom, Bev (Amy Adams).  J.D. has made it as far as Yale Law School, but now he faces the final hurdle of interviewing for that all-important first clerkship.

For a boy from Appalachia, this means being presentable enough to know which fork to use at a fancy dinner. Of course, he could probably just fast-forward to that scene in “Pretty Woman,” but luckily, he has a smart, gorgeous girlfriend (Frieda Pinto) who can talk him through it. But she can’t talk him through what to do when he receives a mid-meal phone call that his mom is back in the hospital, having almost OD’d.

Again.

A scene from “Hillbilly Elegy”

“Hillbilly Elegy” bounces back and forth between the grown-up J.D.’s travails and those of his young teen self in the late ‘90s.  It’s a tired, distracting device that drains us of whatever empathy we might’ve felt for J.D. at any age. And some scenes are just pure junk – like Bev getting high on painkillers and roller-skating through the hospital where she works as a nurse.

In one of her earliest films, “Junebug,” Adams showed us she could do True-South like nobody’s business. But there’s nothing here for her to act. Just stuff to over-act.  And yes, Close looks amazing – from the mountain-momma jut of her jaw to her favorite Dollar Store t-shirt. But it’s an impersonation at best – like Mammy Yokum in a high school production of the ‘50s musical, “L’il Abner” (OK, Boomer…. I know). Then again, like Adams, given what she’s been given by the script, you want to applaud her just for showing up.

That doesn’t mean you have to show up. Or tune in. Or whatever we’re doing in these plague years.

RIP, “Hillbilly Elegy.” You’re DOA.

“Hillbilly Elegy” is available for viewing on Netflix.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Tags:
Avatar
Eleanor Ringel

Eleanor Ringel, Movie Critic, was the film critic for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for almost 30 years. She was nominated multiple times for a Pulitzer Prize. She won the Best of Cox Critic, IMAGE Film & Video and Women In Film awards. An Atlanta native, she graduated from Westminster and Brown University. She was the critic on WXIA’s Noonday, a member of Entertainment Weekly's Critics Grid and wrote TV Guide’s movie/DVD. She is member of the National Society of Film Critics and currently talks about movies on WMLB and writes the Time Out column for the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

    1
Previous Article

You Might also Like

‘The Nest’ – superb acting in Sean Durkin’s movie of a family in crisis
Eleanor Ringel November 23, 2020 2:15 pm
‘On the Rocks’ – enjoyable Sofia Coppola movie set in pre-pandemic NYC
Eleanor Ringel November 16, 2020 1:07 pm
‘Rebecca’ – the 2020 Netflix movie a far cry from 1940’s Hitchcock classic
Eleanor Ringel November 9, 2020 10:07 am
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ – Adam Sorkin’s courtroom drama adeptly captures history
Eleanor Ringel October 19, 2020 3:04 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

‘The Nest’ – superb acting in Sean Durkin’s movie of a family in crisis
‘On the Rocks’ – enjoyable Sofia Coppola movie set in pre-pandemic NYC
‘Rebecca’ – the 2020 Netflix movie a far cry from 1940’s Hitchcock classic
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ – Adam Sorkin’s courtroom drama adeptly captures history

Corporate Sponsors


Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2020