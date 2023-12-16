Last week, an almost capacity crowd gathered at Clark Atlanta University to watch a screening of Ambassador Andrew Young’s documentary, “The Color of Money,” as part of Operation HOPE’s HOPE Global Forums’ Salon Series.

Young was in attendance along with John Hope Bryant, founder, chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE. After the screening, they spoke about the work being done by the non-profit, which is continuing King’s mission of racial and financial equity for all Americans.

The documentary film focuses on Dr. Martin Luther King launching the Poor People’s Campaign during the Civil Rights Movement to gain economic justice and alleviate poverty for all people, regardless of race.

Young introduced the work done by Atlanta-based nonprofit Operation HOPE, continuing King’s mission by opening their financial literacy program called HOPE Inside. It helps clients learn how to increase their credit scores, assists them with mortgage applications, and provides small business training.

During the panel discussion, Young and Bryant’s long-time friendship was displayed as they bantered about creating the documentary, Young’s relationship with King and the impact HOPE Inside and its goal of closing in on the wealth gap among lower-class individuals.

Since 1994, HOPE Inside has opened over 200 locations in some of the largest bank branches like Truist, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Over 4 million clients have benefited from HOPE Inside’s resources, such as money management coaching, financial disaster preparation and recovery, and teaching young people the importance of financial literacy.

“Making the Case for Optimism” was the theme for this year’s Operation HOPE’s HOPE Global Forums, a gathering of thought leaders focused on financial inclusion for people facing financial burdens.

