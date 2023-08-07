On Sunday, Aug. 13, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Little 5 Points Alliance will host the second annual “People Make the Place” to celebrate the citizens and organizations who have made Little 5 Points the artist-attracting, hip, tourist must-see part of town it is today.

Held at L5P’s own 7 Stages Theatre, the event will be a recognition of history, sense of place, and community and will feature stories of dedicated individuals and organizations and their role in creating the Little 5 Points district.

The event will be showcasing these L5P history-making, game-changing individuals and organizations by hosting a variety of award programing.

The 2023 awards include:

Don Bender Legacy Award: in recognition of an individual who has demonstrated a legacy commitment to the sustainability, promotion and invigoration of Little 5 Points.

2023 Awardees: Linda Bryant, Sara Luce Look and Angela Gabriel of Charis Books & More and E.R. Anderson of Charis Circle.

In recognition of Charis’ impact on the counterculture, feminist, LGBTQIA+ experience in L5P.

UPlift L5P Award: in recognition of a resident, organization, elected official, property owner, or business owner that shows continued above and beyond commitment to the betterment and future of L5P.

2023 Awardee: Darryl Harris, Moods Music

In recognition of Moods’ impact as a small, black-owned business focused on music, culture and brands.

“In Memoriam”: Recognition and memorial for those who were integral to the development of modern L5P who are no longer with us.

2023 Honorees: Pam Majors of Junkman’s Daughter, longtime community activist and City Council person John Sweet and Thomas Taylor of Stratosphere Skateboards.

Spirit of L5P Award: New this year, this award received 15 nominations from the community and more than 360 votes to choose who, what, or where best represents the Spirit of L5P. The top 3 nominees are Julie Odum of Star Bar, Seed & Feed Marching Abominable and Wali World. The winner will be announced at the event.

Attendees will be encouraged to collaborate with Atlanta graffiti artist Mr. Totem for a new mural project dedicated to bridging L5P’s history and today’s counterculture. Get to know the L5P community while enjoying tasty bites by Tamie Cook Catering, sponsored by the Neighborhood Church, and with a variety of libations provided by Candler Park Market.

It’s easy to understand how the L5P neighborhood has remained the beating heart of Atlanta for more than 100 years when you immerse yourself in the culture that exists within its streets and buildings. Little Five Points was officially designated in the early 1920s as a commercial area by the City of Atlanta. From the 1920s to the 1960s, Little Five Points was a thriving commercial district that relied on the support of surrounding neighborhoods as they all began to prosper.

Whether you’re having a pint at Euclid Avenue Yacht Club, trying on a pair of cowboy boots at The Clothing Warehouse, or chowing down on an OG burger from Wrecking Bar Brew Pub, you will find that there is truly something enjoyable for everyone — no matter your walk of life — in Little Five Points.

The event is sponsored by ChadSells.com along with over 30 independent businesses and longtime supporters. Little Five Point Alliance’s goal is to raise $32,000 towards L5P Alliance’s initiatives. Proceeds from the event go to support the Little 5 Points Alliance and its partners to improve public safety, mobility and placemaking and arts and culture in the district. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here.