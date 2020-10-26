MARTA, Partner Jurisdictions Provide COVID-19 Testing Sites Near Rail Stations

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Testing Available at Brookhaven Station in DeKalb County, State Farm Arena in Fulton County

By MARTA

MARTA has joined partner jurisdictions in DeKalb and Fulton Counties to provide access to COVID-19 testing at convenient locations near Brookhaven Station on the Gold Line and GWCC/CNN Station on the Blue/Green Lines.

“As COVID cases continue to rise in Georgia, we want to make sure MARTA customers and residents who live near our rail stations have access to quick, free testing,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker. “We are grateful to the City of Brookhaven and Mayor Ernst and Fulton County and Chairman Pitts for their leadership and for including MARTA in order to make these sites easily accessible for everyone.”

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 29, COVID-19 testing will be available in the long-term parking lot at Brookhaven Station located at 4047 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, 30319. The testing site, run by COVID Care Georgia, is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays, except Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekends.

“The City of Brookhaven is proud to come together with COVID Care Georgia, LabCorp, and MARTA to make testing available near public transit,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst. “This site ensures those residents without cars or those who don’t want to travel too far outside their community are able to get tested.”

The Brookhaven testing site can accommodate drive-up and walk-up customers and medical professionals on site can administer tests to people ages six months and older. Customers are asked to bring their insurance information and identification, although the uninsured will not be turned away.

Free COVID-19 testing, along with flu shots, are available at State Farm Arena, easily accessed by taking MARTA to GWCC/CNN rail station. The testing and vaccination areas are located at the south end of the arena, near MARTA, on the walkway between Centennial Park Drive and the Georgia World Congress Center. The testing and shots are being offered through a partnership with Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), Fulton County Board of Health, the Atlanta Hawks, and State Farm Arena.

“I went to State Farm Arena Friday to receive my annual flu shot and another COVID-19 test, the process was very quick and easy,” said Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts. “We have seen so many Fulton County residents travel to the arena on MARTA to vote early that it made sense to provide these important health checks at this convenient location as well.”

COVID-19 testing and flu shots are available at State Farm Arena from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily until the end of early voting on Friday, October 30.

