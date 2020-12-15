LOADING

Housing Affordability
Mayor appoints AH residents to housing authority’s board of commissioners

Sean Keenan
Sean Keenan December 15, 2020 2:19 pm
By Sean Keenan

Two public housing residents are set to be sworn in as board members of Atlanta’s housing authority. 

On Dec. 2, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced in a letter to the Atlanta City Council that she’d tapped Rosalind Elliott and Sheila Harris, both Atlanta Housing (AH) tenants, to become commissioners on the public agency’s board.

Officials with the council’s Community Development and Human Resources (CD/HS) Committee approved the appointments on Tuesday, meaning they’re headed to a full-council vote in early January, after the winter recess.

The AH board of commissioners had been missing a tenant member since James Allen, a U.S. Army veteran and longtime affordable housing advocate, passed away this summer.

Elliott, who has served as an AH employee in the past and used to be the association president at AH’s Peachtree Road Highrise, where she’s lived since 2005. She said Allen “will be truly missed,” but that “being a leader is part of my DNA.”

Harris also served as president of her community, AH’s Cheshire Bridge Highrise complex, her home since 2005.

Assuming these appointees earn the council’s green light and are sworn in at an upcoming AH meeting, the board’s vacancies would be filled. 

Now, though, Bottoms also has the opportunity to appoint a new board member to replace chairman Christopher Edwards, whose term recently expired. Alternatively, the mayor can do nothing and allow Edwards to remain in his role, AH officials told SaportaReport.

