LOADING

Type to search

Kelly Jordan Media Seen in Atlanta

Piedmont Park Arts Festival – August 21-22, 2021

Kelly Jordan August 23, 2021 1:02 pm
Piedmont Park Arts Festival Atlanta 2021 Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer5
Email
Reddit
5 Shares
PiedmontArts2021_01
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_02
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo courtesy Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_03
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_04
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_05
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_06
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_07
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_08
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_09
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_10
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_11
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_12
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_13
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_14
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_15
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_16
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_17
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_18
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_19
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_20
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_21
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_22
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_23
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_24
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_25
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_26
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_27
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_28
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_29
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_30
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_31
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_32
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_33
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_34
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_35
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_36
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_37
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_38
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_39
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_40
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_41
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_42
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_43
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_44
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_45
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_46
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_47
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_48
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_49
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_50
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_51
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_52
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_53
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_54
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_55
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_56
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_57
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_58
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_59
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_60
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_61
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_62
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_63
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_64
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_65
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_66
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_67
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_68
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_69
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_70
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_71
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_72
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_73
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_74
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_75
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_76
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_77
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_78
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_79
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_82
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_83
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_84
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_85
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_86
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_87
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_88
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_89
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_90
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_91
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_92
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_93
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_94
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_95
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_96
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_97
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_98
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_99
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_100
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_101
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
PiedmontArts2021_102
Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Atlanta, GA – August 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer5
Email
Reddit
5 Shares
Tags:
Kelly Jordan

Kelly Jordan, who has lived in Atlanta since 1968, attended Emory University before he and partners revitalized Little Five Points into one of Atlanta's most eclectic retail districts. In recent years, Kelly has been leading the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance, and he has been active with a host of environmental organizations. Decades ago, Kelly wrote architectural criticism for a weekly Atlanta newspaper, and his interest in natural and built environments is readily apparent in the photos he has been taking for SaportaReport.

    1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Kirkwood Spring Fling 2021
Kirkwood Spring Fling – July 31, 2021
Kelly Jordan August 2, 2021 4:14 pm
A reflection on leadership in non-profit arts, occasioned on Lara Smith leaving Dad’s Garage
Derin Dickerson August 1, 2021 5:11 pm
Arts grants: Government funding makes arts more available to everyone
Matthew Terrell April 25, 2021 4:53 pm
COVID-19 funding rules more precise on UFO sightings than for arts venues
David Pendered March 15, 2021 5:25 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Kirkwood Spring Fling 2021
Kirkwood Spring Fling – July 31, 2021
A reflection on leadership in non-profit arts, occasioned on Lara Smith leaving Dad’s Garage
Arts grants: Government funding makes arts more available to everyone
COVID-19 funding rules more precise on UFO sightings than for arts venues

Corporate Sponsors


Platinum Sponsors

Recent Posts

Gold Sponsors

Recent Posts

Additional Sponsors

Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2020