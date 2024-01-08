After the conclusion of a successful 2023 run, Regions’ Broadway in Atlanta continues their queue of world renowned Broadway musical classics at Fox Theatre. The lineup truly includes something for the whole family, and makes for an exceptional evening that you won’t forget.

Alladin, photo courtesy of BRAVE Influencer.

From Jan. 9 to 14, 2024, embark on a whole new world at Disney’s ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (“Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid”), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (“Evita,” “Aida”) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (“The Prom,” “The Wedding Singer”), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (“The Book of Mormon”). For more tour and production information, click here.

Tickets are available at the Fox Theatre Box Office at 660 Peachtree St. and online. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by contacting sales@foxtheatre.org.

HAMILTON, photo courtesy of BRAVE Influencer.

Continue the fun with the return of HAMILTON, from Jan. 30 to Feb. 25, 2024. As The New York Times hailed, Hamilton is a “theatrical landmark that has transformed theater and the way we think about history”. Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

For more information and tickets visit, click here.

Halloween may be long over and feel even further away, but you can refresh your spooky spirit with Beetlejuice from March 19 to 24. Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a mischievous demon. With the show’s catchy songs, high-energy dance numbers, and outrageous characters, Beetlejuice is a must-see for groups. Tickets will be on sale as of Jan. 19 at 10am EST, and can be purchased here.

Catch SHREK, The Musical during one of their three performance slots April 6 to 7, 2024. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar-winning, smash hit Dream-Works animated film. This Tony Award-winning fairy tale musical adventure features songs from Jeanine Teso-ri (“Kimberly Akimbo,” “Caroline, or Change”), a sidesplitting book by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (“Kimberly Akimbo”), and brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Other upcoming performances include SIX, from April 16 to 21, in which the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! To close out their season, Fox Theatre will host Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, To Kill a Mockingbird, followed by Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Miserables and one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, Funny Girl.

Ticket sales to be announced soon.