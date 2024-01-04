Mayor Andre Dickens appoints chief communications officer

Allison J. Fouché. (Image courtesy of City of Atlanta.)

Mayor Andre Dickens recently announced the appointment of Allison J. Fouché to serve as the Administration’s new Chief of Communications. Among her responsibilities are developing long-term communications programming strategies for the City and Administration.

“Allison is a proven civil servant and communications professional — having navigated a lot of similar territories in Memphis that we have in Atlanta,” said Mayor Dickens. “As we begin 2024 with new initiatives and continue our ongoing work, she is well-equipped to engage and inform our communities. We welcome Allison to our leadership team and look forward to adding her talent to our Administration’s work on behalf of Atlantans.”

Fouché most recently served as the Chief Communications Officer for the City of Memphis, where she helped navigate City leadership through several challenges. She also spearheaded the redesign of the City’s website and orchestrated the comprehensive rebranding of the City of Memphis, introducing a new logo and refining the brand position to foster cohesiveness across all City Divisions.

“I am honored to take on the role of Chief of Communications for the City of Atlanta, and I am committed to developing innovative communications strategies that not only connect with our community but also contribute to the city’s growth and success. I look forward to leveraging my experience to ensure transparent and effective communications between the city administration and its residents,” said Fouché.

Fouché’s effective date with the City of Atlanta is Jan. 8, 2024.

— Derek Prall

Pfizer chairman talks COVID vaccine lessons on Morehouse School of Medicine’s latest podcast

The Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) recently premiered its first episode of the “Danforth Dialogues” podcast of the new year.

MSM President and CEO Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice chatted with Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, about the company developing the COVID-19 vaccine in record time and leadership lessons learned during the pandemic.

“Danforth Dialogues is focused on the leadership lessons learned from the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it would be hard to find a company and CEO more in the trenches of the battle to contain the virus than Pfizer and Dr. Bourla,” said Montgomery Rice.

The podcast also explores why Bourla refused to accept public funds and instead invested $2 billion of the company’s funds to develop the vaccine.

Click here to listen to the podcast.

— Allison Joyner

FTA Triennial Review shows MARTA’s stewardship of public money, competitiveness for federal funding

A MARTA train. (Image via Unsplash.)

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Triennial Review found the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is “an outstanding steward” of taxpayer money, which positions the Authority to remain competitive for future federal funding.

The review looked at 23 different program areas, such as legal, financial management, procurement, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance, and others. It also examined a sample of grant award management and program implementation practices to assess MARTA’s compliance with federal requirements.

“These findings underscore how methodical we are in our bookkeeping, how seriously we take the responsibility of receiving public funds, and how well we document our processes,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. “Not only did we account for each dollar spent, but we also illustrated our continued good stewardship of COVID relief money and addressed the three minor deficiencies identified during the review before the final report was issued.”

— Derek Prall

CAP’s annual meeting to honor Craig Jones, Bem Joiner, GA-Pacific

Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) will hold their annual lunch meeting on Jan. 31 at one of downtown Atlanta’s newest venues – the Signia Hilton Hotel Atlanta – located between the Georgia World Congress Center and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For more than two decades, CAP and ADID have centered the annual meeting around tributes to key individuals and institutions that have contributed to the vitality of downtown.

The 2024 honorees are:

Craig Jones: Recipient of the Dan & Tally Sweat Award

Craig Jones.

Craig Jones is no stranger to CAP. He has served as chair of the ADID board for 20 years as a volunteer. Jones, who began his career at King & Spalding, has been an Atlanta leader in real estate development and civic engagement for more than 40 years.

Georgia-Pacific: Recipient of the Marcus Downtown Economic Impact Award

Georgia-Pacific has been a corporate anchor in downtown Atlanta since 1982 when it moved its headquarters back to Georgia. The company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of consumer products, building products, packaging and pulp — employing 7,500 people in Georgia.

Bem Joiner: Recipient of the Warner Bros. Discovery Community Leadership Award

Bem Joiner.

Bem Joiner, an Atlanta native, is a premier creative culture curator who co-founded the civic-minded consultancy and brand: “Atlanta Influences Everything.” Growing up on the Westside, Joiner loves creating partnerships and is passionate about Atlanta and its creative growth.

CAP’s annual meeting is open to the public. Click here for more information.

— Maria Saporta

Chamblee PD hosts job fair to hire new officers, 911 dispatchers

On Sun., Jan. 13, the Chamblee Police Department (CPD) will host a job fair to hire police officers, E-911 Dispatchers and Bailiffs at the Arrow Creek Community Room at the Chamblee Police Department from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This job fair is an excellent opportunity for individuals interested in a rewarding and challenging career in law enforcement to learn more about what it means to be a part of the CPD family,” said Mike Dieppa, Chief of the Chamblee Police Department.

The police department says it offers one of the highest salaries in metro Atlanta, starting at $65,000 to $85,000 for officers and $46,000 to $65,000 for E-911 dispatchers. They also offer a monthly $800 housing incentive for officers who live in Chamblee.

— Allison Joyner

Right whale calving season starts, eight born from South Carolina to north Florida

Screenshot from WhaleMap.org showing the whales’ recent locations.

Eight right whale calves have been born this year, the two most recent on Eve just offshore of Amelia Island, Fla.

New calf sightings give hope, but critically endangered North Atlantic right whales are not just facing threats in the water; they’re also facing threats in Congress right now. Some members are proposing legislation that would prevent NOAA from protecting these whales with updated vessel speed rules.

“What should be an exciting time is overshadowed by the ever-present threats from boat strikes and fishing gear entanglements that immediately put mothers and calves in danger. Mother-calf pairs spend most of their time at the water’s surface, so they are vulnerable to boat strikes, and Oceana’s recent report shows captains are not abiding by slow zones,” said Oceana Campaign Director Gib Brogan. “The whales need increased protections now from ship strikes, and NOAA still hasn’t released its updated Vessel Speed Rule that it introduced last year. Time is ticking, and NOAA must act before it’s too late for North Atlantic right whales.”

— Derek Prall

EnviroSpark delivers EV charging stations to Atlanta nonprofits

EnviroSpark Energy Solutions, based out of Atlanta, leaned into the holiday spirit of giving and announced free electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to various Atlanta nonprofits.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the chargers was held on the morning of Dec. 18. Representatives for EnviroSpark, including Aaron Luque, EnviroSpark CEO and Founder, visited the nonprofits set to receive the free EV chargers: The Georgia Aquarium, the Woodruff Arts Center, and Atlanta Humane Society. The company says it will “install, maintain and operate electric vehicle charging stations” for the lifetime of the chargers. It has over 7400 chargers installed to date.

The move is just the latest development in a shifting, more welcoming landscape for EVs in Georgia. Mercedes-Benz opened its first all-EV charging hub last month, and Rivian is moving forward with its plans to build a mega factory in Morgan County, opening in 2026.

— Mark Lannaman