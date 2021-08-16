LOADING

Kelly Jordan Media Photo Picks Submitted Photos

Seeds of Peace – 26th annual Nagasaki observance – Carter Center Rose Garden – Aug. 9, 2021

Kelly Jordan August 16, 2021 11:53 am
Seeds of Peace Nagasaki Carter Center Atlanta Seeds of Peace Nagasaki remembrance at The Carter Center in Atlanta (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
SeedsofPeace_01
SeedsofPeace_02
Glenn Carroll, coordinator for Nuclear Watch South, at the Seeds of Peace Nagasaki remembrance at the Carter Center in Atlanta (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
SeedsofPeace_03
SeedsofPeace_04
SeedsofPeace_05
SeedsofPeace_06
SeedsofPeace_07
SeedsofPeace_08
SeedsofPeace_09
SeedsofPeace_10
SeedsofPeace_11
SeedsofPeace_12
SeedsofPeace_13
SeedsofPeace_14
SeedsofPeace_15
SeedsofPeace_16
SeedsofPeace_17
SeedsofPeace_18
SeedsofPeace_19
SeedsofPeace_20
SeedsofPeace_21
SeedsofPeace_22
SeedsofPeace_23
SeedsofPeace_24
SeedsofPeace_25
SeedsofPeace_26
SeedsofPeace_27
SeedsofPeace_28
SeedsofPeace_29
SeedsofPeace_30
SeedsofPeace_31
A poster from the 2017 Seeds of Peace Hiroshima / Nagasaki remembrance at The Carter Center in Atlanta (Photo from Kelly Jordan)
Kelly Jordan

Kelly Jordan, who has lived in Atlanta since 1968, attended Emory University before he and partners revitalized Little Five Points into one of Atlanta's most eclectic retail districts. In recent years, Kelly has been leading the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance, and he has been active with a host of environmental organizations. Decades ago, Kelly wrote architectural criticism for a weekly Atlanta newspaper, and his interest in natural and built environments is readily apparent in the photos he has been taking for SaportaReport.

