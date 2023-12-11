On Friday, December 1st, the Child Care Advocacy Task Force of the Georgia Infant-Toddler Coalition gathered 35 impassioned early childhood advocates from all over the state. (When you watch seven Savannahians spill out of a single van after a wee-hours departure, you know they’re committed!) In a most-of-the-day meeting, these Coalition members connected, strategized for the coming legislative session, outlined policy priorities, and made plans upon plans. They had five hours to work, but the teachers, child care providers, non-profit and community leaders, literacy experts, and healthcare providers know that real change happens by working together over the long haul. The coalition was developed to do just that as members meet regularly to align agendas, develop strategies, and share needs.

Consider this hivemind of visionaries and ideators a microcosm of GEEARS: Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students, the organization that convened the Georgia Infant-Toddler Coalition’s current iteration in 2018. Being a convenor is at the core of what GEEARS does. We bring an always growing network of powerful players together so that their diverse talents, skills, and relationships can work collectively on behalf of Georgia’s youngest children, their families, and their educators.

When we look back at the boosts and challenges we faced in 2023, we consider both our organization’s own accomplishments and products—like January’s Readiness Radar reboot and July’s Early Childhood Checkup—and the advances we made because we exhorted our community to do something momentous.

The current unwinding of Medicaid means tens of thousands of Georgia’s children are losing healthcare coverage due to administrative issues with redetermination. And with the September 30th cessation of the federal relief funds that kept countless Georgia child care providers afloat—and with them, the working parents who need stable, high-quality child care if they’re to support their families—2024 looks daunting.

But that recent Infant-Toddler Coalition meeting is an example of this fact—GEEARS is ready to face those challenges. Our network is larger and stronger than ever. Our organization is larger and more well-funded than ever. And when it comes to our advocacy, our determination remains unfailing.

For evidence, just look to some of the other highlights of our year:

Strolling Thunder in February made a huge impact on the many legislators we encountered at both the Capitol and a GEEARS-hosted lunch. With babies on their hips, parents and caregivers from around the state shared their stories and challenges directly with their senators and representatives.

Among the issues they (and we) advocated for was an increase in funding for Childcare and Parent Services (CAPS), which subsidizes child care for families with low incomes, and elimination of the Georgia sales tax on diapers, a campaign we’ll continue during the 2024 session, along with a focus on Georgia’s worsening maternal mortality rates, the need to fortify Georgia’s Pre-K program, and Infant-Toddler Courts, which can be a game changer for parents involved in the judicial system.

The GEEARS-led citywide alliance PAACT: Promise All Atlanta Children Thrive oversaw the completion of the Mayor’s PAACT Commitment, an historic $20 million investment in early education by the City of Atlanta, Atlanta Public Schools, and private donors. PAACT also began administering our partners’ implementation of three hard-hitting projects: Repair and Renovation grants of up to $75,000 for 60 Atlanta-based child care providers; child care scholarships for qualifying APS employees; and cash bonuses for teachers to incentivize training and job retention.

Speaking of fundraising, GEEARS has had a successful year for that as well, with a wonderful one-time investment from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and two moving fundraisers featuring comedian DJ Pryor and a panel of Black dads and the sparkling Jen Hatmaker. We were also gratified by the private community’s support for PAACT. Thanks to the response of some of Atlanta’s largest employers and generous private foundations, we exceeded our goal of meeting the Mayor’s challenge to raise $20 million.

Funds, of course, are critical to our mission. But as we embark upon our next chapter, we at GEEARS are most excited about the wealth to be found within our own community—the Atlanta Early Education Ambassadors who help their neighbors navigate early childhood education and bring the wisdom of their experiences back to us; the Preschool to 3rd Grade (P-3) Leaders fellows who are making connections that will help smooth their students’ transitions; our growing list of board members who enrich our actions and relationships; and our community partners who create literacy-rich Mayor’s Summer Reading Club programming for Atlanta’s children.

It’s in these allies that GEEARS’ true strength lies. With them at our side, we’re ready to tackle 2024’s opportunities and challenges. If you’d like to support us on this journey as well, please go to our website to learn more about our work and make a tax-deductible donation.

