Supporting Hispanic-Latino teammates, clients and communities

By Wendy Stewart, Atlanta Market President for Bank of America

Each year, in celebration of National Hispanic American Heritage Month, we at Bank of America express great support and gratitude for our Hispanic-Latino communities and their many contributions to our society and culture. Unity has been especially important this year as we continue to see many underserved communities, including communities of color, disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.

We continue to uplift our Hispanic-Latino communities by supporting our clients, being a great place to work for our teammates and being proactive partners in the neighborhoods in which we live and work. Partnerships with organizations like the Latin American Association (LAA), La Amistad and Cristo Rey connect Hispanic-Latino youth to first-time jobs, offer young adults alternative pathways to employment, and provide second chances to individuals rebuilding their careers and lives, services that are all much-needed at this time.

Our partners have risen to meet this unprecedented moment and adapted their approaches accordingly: LAA is working with families to address basic needs and provide education and job resource assistance, as well as COVID-19 testing for students and families. La Amistad has made use of its new bus to deliver more than 27,000 meals since the onset of the pandemic to students and families throughout Atlanta. Cristo Rey is navigating its school year virtually and preparing for the Corporate Work Study Program to begin Oct. 13. And Ser Familia, a longtime partner of our Hispanic-Latino employee network, has provided more than 100,000 pounds of food and offered emergency financial assistance to families in need over the past few months.

At Bank of America, we believe we’re stronger when we connect our diverse backgrounds and perspectives to better meet the needs of our teammates, clients and communities. History and culture matter, and I am so grateful for our city’s diverse and colorful heritage. I hope that we learn to value all our perspectives and different viewpoints to foster a culture of greater inclusion and understanding — not just during National Hispanic American Heritage Month, but also in our daily lives.

This is sponsored content.