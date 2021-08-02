LOADING

Updated through July 30, 2021 – Remembering John Lewis – February 21, 1940 – July 17, 2020

Kelly Jordan August 2, 2021 4:40 pm
John Lewis Atlanta Remembering John Lewis, 1940 - 2020 (Photo courtesy of Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_01
Remembering John Lewis, 1940 - 2020 (Photo courtesy of Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_02
A photo of John Lewis on display at the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_03
A plaque in Selma, Alabama, memorializes civil rights hero John Lewis (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_04
A photo featuring John Lewis, on display at the Center for Civil and Human Rights (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_05
A photo featuring John Lewis, on display at the King Center in Atlanta (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_06
John Lewis greets attendees at the Women's March in Atlanta (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_07
Congressman John Lewis rides in the Atlanta St. Patrick's Day Parade (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_08
Congressman John Lewis greets an attendee at an Atlanta Pride Parade (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_09
Congressman John Lewis greets an attendee at an Atlanta Pride Parade (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_10
Congressman John Lewis greets attendees at an Atlanta Pride Parade (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_11
Congressman John Lewis speaks with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and C.T. Martin at the dedication of the C.T. Martin Natatorium in Atlanta (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_12
John Lewis joins demonstrators at the 2018 March for Our Lives in Atlanta Congressman John Lewis greets an attendee at an Atlanta Pride Parade (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_13
Congressman John Lewis rides in the Inman Park Parade (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_14
John Lewis greets an attendee at the Inman Park Parade (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_15
Congressman John Lewis greets an attendee at the Inman Park Parade (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_16
Congressman John Lewis departs a MARTA bus at the dedication of John Lewis Freedom Parkway (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_17
Congressman John Lewis speaks at the dedication of John Lewis Freedom Parkway (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_18
Congressman John Lewis photographed at the dedication of John Lewis Freedom Parkway (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_19
Congressman John Lewis photographed at the dedication of John Lewis Freedom Parkway (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_20
Congressman and civil rights legend John Lewis rides in the most recent Pride Parade in Atlanta (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_21
The casket of John Lewis is carried into the Georgia Capitol (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_22
A visitor at the John Lewis mural on Auburn Avenue, following the 2020 death of the Congressman and civil rights icon (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_23
A couple poses at the John Lewis mural on Auburn Avenue, following the death of the Congressman and civil rights icon (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_24
A gathering at the John Lewis mural on Auburn Avenue, following the death of the Congressman and civil rights icon (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_25
The late John Lewis lies in honor in the Georgia Capitol (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_26
A visitor, photographed in front of the late John Lewis' casket, at the Georgia Capitol in 2020 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_27
The line of visitors waiting to pay their respects to John Lewis at the Georgia Capitol (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_28
Visitors line up to pay their respects to John Lewis in the Georgia Capitol (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_29
Mourners wait in line to pay their respects to the late John Lewis in the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_30
Mourners line up outside of the Georgia Capitol to pay their respects to John Lewis (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_31
Mourners line up outside of the Georgia Capitol to pay their respects to John Lewis (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_32
John Lewis' casket lies in honor in the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_33
John Lewis' casket lies in honor in the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_34
John Lewis' casket lies in honor in the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_35
Attendees photographed outside of Ebenezer Baptist Church during the funeral service for John Lewis in 2020 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_36
Attendees watch the funeral of John Lewis at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_37
An attendee watches the funeral service for John Lewis at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_38
Mourners outside of Atlanta's SouthView Cemetery during the burial of John Lewis (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_39
Mourners photographed at the burial of John Lewis in Atlanta's SouthView Cemetery (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_40
John Lewis is laid to rest in Atlanta's SouthView Cemetery (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_41
John Lewis is laid to rest in Atlanta's SouthView Cemetery (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_42
John Lewis is laid to rest in Atlanta's SouthView Cemetery (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_43
John Lewis is laid to rest in Atlanta's SouthView Cemetery (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_44
John Lewis' gravesite in SouthView Cemetery in Atlanta (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_45
Ambassador poses for a photo with the family of John Lewis in Mims Park in Atlanta (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_46
A gathering at the John Lewis statue in Mims Park on the first anniversary of the death of the Congressman and civil rights leader (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_46A
JohnLewis_46B
JohnLewis_46C
JohnLewis_46D
JohnLewis_46E
JohnLewis_46F
JohnLewis_46G
JohnLewis_46H
JohnLewis_46I
JohnLewis_46J
JohnLewis_46K
JohnLewis_46L
JohnLewis_46M
JohnLewis_46N
JohnLewis_46O
JohnLewis_46P
JohnLewis_46Q
JohnLewis_46R
JohnLewis_46S
JohnLewis_46T
JohnLewis_46U
JohnLewis_46V
JohnLewis_46W
JohnLewis_46X
JohnLewis_46Y
JohnLewis_46Z
JohnLewis_46ZZ
JohnLewis_47
A banner honors John Lewis following his death in 2020 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_48
An earth mural of John Lewis in Atlanta's Freedom Park (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_49
A mural of John Lewis in Atlanta's Little Five Points (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
JohnLewis_50
The John Lewis mural on Auburn Avenue (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
Tags:
Kelly Jordan

Kelly Jordan, who has lived in Atlanta since 1968, attended Emory University before he and partners revitalized Little Five Points into one of Atlanta's most eclectic retail districts. In recent years, Kelly has been leading the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance, and he has been active with a host of environmental organizations. Decades ago, Kelly wrote architectural criticism for a weekly Atlanta newspaper, and his interest in natural and built environments is readily apparent in the photos he has been taking for SaportaReport.

    1
Previous Article

