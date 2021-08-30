LOADING

Kelly Jordan Media Seen in Atlanta

Voting Rights Rally and March – Auburn Avenue – August 28, 2021

Kelly Jordan August 30, 2021 11:23 am
Voting Rights rally Auburn Avenue Atlanta August 2021 Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_01
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_02
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_03
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_04
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_05
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_06
Nikema Williams and others at the Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_07
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_08
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_09
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_10
Members of the Atlanta Resistance Revival Chorus at the Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_11
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_12
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_13
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_14
Pastor Samie Conyers, Rabbi Josh Lesser and Reverend Gerald Durley attend the Voting Rights Rally and March on Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_15
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_16
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_17
Andrea Young (3rd from left) and Ann Cramer (3rd from right) join other participants at the Voting Rights Rally and March at Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_18
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_19
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_20
The Atlanta Resistance Revival Chorus performs during the Voting Rights Rally and March at Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_21
Representative Nikema Williams (D - GA 5) addresses the crowd at the Voting Rights Rally and March on Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_22
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_23
Reverend Gerald Durley addresses the crowd at the Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_24
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_25
State Representative Bee Nguyen (D - 89) speaks at the Voting Rights Rally and March on Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_26
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_27
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_28
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_29
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_30
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_31
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_32
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_33
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_34
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_35
Corrie and Courtney Cockrell - great nieces of Medgar Evers - attend the Voting Rights Rally and March at Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_36
Pastor Samie Conyers, State Representative Bee Nguyen and Corrie and Courtney Cockrell attend the Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_37
Emory University students attend the Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_38
Atlanta Resistance Revival Chorus members attend the Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_39
Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church looms in the background during the Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_40
Marchers pass Historic Wheat Street Baptist Church during the Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_41
Marchers make their way past Historic Prince Hall during the Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_42
Marchers pass the SCLC offices during the Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_43
Marchers make their way past the historic Auburn Avenue mural during the Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_44
Voting Rights Rally and March passes the Odd Fellows Building on Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_45
Rev. Gerald Durley speaks in front of the John Lewis mural during the Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_46
Rev. Gerald Durley speaks in front of the John Lewis mural during the Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_47
Voting Rights Rally and March participants at the John Lewis mural - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_48
Bobbie Paul at the Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_49
A participant in the Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_50
Participants in the Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_51
Participants in the Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
VotingRallyAug21_52
Voting Rights Rally and March - Auburn Avenue - August 28, 2021 (Photo by Kelly Jordan)
Kelly Jordan

Kelly Jordan, who has lived in Atlanta since 1968, attended Emory University before he and partners revitalized Little Five Points into one of Atlanta's most eclectic retail districts. In recent years, Kelly has been leading the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance, and he has been active with a host of environmental organizations. Decades ago, Kelly wrote architectural criticism for a weekly Atlanta newspaper, and his interest in natural and built environments is readily apparent in the photos he has been taking for SaportaReport.

