Wild Hog Supper – Jan. 7, 2018 – Photos by Kelly Jordan

Kelly Jordan
Kelly Jordan January 4, 2021 10:18 am
The historic Georgia Railroad Freight Depot Atlanta in 2018
Note: continuing a series about annual Atlanta events that are canceled, now in 2021! Kelly

WildHog2018_01
The historic Georgia Railroad Freight Depot Atlanta in 2018
WildHog2018_02
A sign advertises the 2018 Wild Hog Supper in Atlanta
WildHog2018_03
An entrance to the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot Atlanta, taken during the 2018 Wild Hog Supper event
WildHog2018_04
The crowd at the 2018 WIld Hog Supper at the historic Georgia Railroad Depot in Atlanta
WildHog2018_05
Then-governor Nathan Deal, his wife Sandra, and a guest at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper event in Atlanta
WildHog2018_06
On the scene at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper event at the Georgia Railroad Depot
WildHog2018_07
Trays of desserts are prepared for attendees at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper
WildHog2018_08
A server at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper event at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot in Atlanta
WildHog2018_09
Then-governor Nathan deal with an attendee at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper event in Atlanta
WildHog2018_10
Seen at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper event at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot in Atlanta
WildHog2018_11
Seen at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper event at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot in Atlanta
WildHog2018_12
Dinner is served at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper event at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot in Atlanta
WildHog2018_13
A server scoops ice cream at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper in Atlanta
WildHog2018_14
Seen at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper in Atlanta
WildHog2018_15
Seen at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot
WildHog2018_16
A Georgia Public Broadcasting reporter interviews an attendee at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper in Atlanta
WildHog2018_17
Attendees at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper event in Atlanta
WildHog2018_18
Attendees arrive to the 2018 Wild Hog Supper event at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot
WildHog2018_19
Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black speaks at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper
WildHog2018_20
Then-Lieutenant-Governor candidate Sarah Riggs Amico with an attendee at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper in Atlanta
WildHog2018_21
AJC reporters Greg Bluestein and Jim Galloway at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper event in Atlanta
WildHog2018_22
An attendee at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper event at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot
WildHog2018_23
Attendees at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper event in Atlanta
WildHog2018_24
Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary and an attendee at the 2018 Wild Hog Supper event in Atlanta
WildHog2018_25
A notice of the cancellation of the 2021 Wild Hog Supper event
WildHog2018_26
A closer look at the architecture of the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot in Atlanta
WildHog2018_27
The historic Georgia Railroad Freight Depot in Atlanta
WildHog2018_28
Downtown Atlanta peeks through the entrance of the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot
Kelly Jordan, who has lived in Atlanta since 1968, attended Emory University before he and partners revitalized Little Five Points into one of Atlanta's most eclectic retail districts. In recent years, Kelly has been leading the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance, and he has been active with a host of environmental organizations. Decades ago, Kelly wrote architectural criticism for a weekly Atlanta newspaper, and his interest in natural and built environments is readily apparent in the photos he has been taking for SaportaReport.

    1
