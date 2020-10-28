Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By Raisa Habersham

Be it limo, van, bus or train, here are your transportation options for casting your ballot

Few things feel luxurious in the middle of a pandemic, but several organizations are offering to chauffeur you to the polls — some are even providing limos.

The National Urban League and The National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association (NFDMA) are offering limousine rides to the polls on Election Day in select cities, including Atlanta, according to a news release from the groups.

The groups are prioritizing senior citizens, but no request for transportation will be denied. Residents can reserve a ride to the polls by visit NFMDA’s website. Rides will be given between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Polls close in Georgia at 7 p.m.

Dana Lemon, owner of W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, said her business has been taking people to the polls and involved in voter registration since it opened under her father in 1959. These efforts are part of the NFDMA and The National Urban League’s mission to escort voters to the polls.

“We’ve always been involved in the community, focused on voter registration, and focus on getting people to the polls, because there’s got to be more than just registering,” Lemon told SaportaReport, adding the funeral home is taking necessary COVID-19 precautions to ensure voters are safe.

Lemon said chauffeuring people to the polls is an opportunity to continue serving the community and in a safe way.

“Because we have relationships within the community, people trust us,” Lemon said. “The relationship that we have, hopefully, will encourage people who don’t necessarily have to rides to the polls to give us a phone call and say, ‘Look, I need a ride this time.’”

And providing that transportation is an essential part of ensuring everyone can cast a ballot, Lemon added.

“It’s especially critical this election season, for every vote to count, because there are so many efforts that are going on right now, to suppress the vote. It’s especially important that each of us be given the right to exercise our vote, and deterrents out there that we can’t control, we can work around by hopefully eliminating the transportation need.”

If you can’t hitch a ride in a limo to your precinct, though, there are other transportation opportunities.

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, or NACA, is also driving voters to the polls this election season with their “Rolls-to-the-Polls” campaign. More than 100 15-seat vans have been deployed throughout nine counties in metro Atlanta. Voters can request rides by going to www.naca.com or calling 888-495-6222.

For those that prefer public transportation, MARTA partnered with Uber to offer a $16 two-trip voucher for those unable to get to their polling precinct due to a suspended bus route, the transit system announced in a news release. The voucher is valid from 5 a.m. Tuesday to midnight Nov. 4.

The voucher can be downloaded through the Uber app and only works for the 99 voting precincts not covered by MARTA’s Essential Service Plan, which was put in place following the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers will be responsible for any amount over the $8 per trip.

Eligible precincts have been geo-fenced to ensure vouchers are used for their intended purpose. Visit www.itsmarta.com/MARTAConnect for a list of eligible polling places. Riders should contact MARTA’s Customer Care Center at 404-848-5000 with any questions.

Rideshare service Lyft is also offering a discount to the polls. Riders receive 50 percent off their ride to the polls or a ballot dropbox. They must use the code 2020VOTE to get the discount.

Election Day is Nov. 3 and polls close at 7 p.m.