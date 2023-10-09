This week’s Stories of Atlanta examines a part of Atlanta’s history that may not be common knowledge to most Atlantans. The subject of our story was an athlete who many would describe as the best who ever played the game, and though a household name back in his day, he is now a man who is often remembered more for what he said than what he did.

You probably know his words; odds are pretty good that you’ve used them yourself in everyday conversation. His insightful and often humorous observations on the nature of life, the process of aging and the skills one needs to succeed have been a source of inspiration for decades.

In a career where most consider themselves lucky if they can last a decade and more than a few never make it past their first year, this week’s story unfolds over five decades, and it ends at the eleventh hour with a man they called Satchel becoming one of the Stories of Atlanta.