The Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) has named Marcus Mister as the new Vice President of Operations.

Mister possesses an impressive and well-suited set of skills and experiences managing teams and operations. Most recently he completed a 12-year tenure with the Georgia Institute of Technology in multiple leadership roles involving projects, operations, and facilities management for the Student Center and other Special Use Facilities, and Housing & Residence Life.

Mister was a key contributor in the planning, designing, and opening of the John Lewis Student Center and the Campus Center redevelopment, a highly touted multi-year project delivering six buildings, performance landscapes, and an Experiential Path that connects key areas of the campus.

“This exciting step forward marks a continuation of my commitment to driving positive change,” Mister wrote about his new role in a recent LinkedIn post. “I look forward to contributing my expertise in operations to further elevate the heart of Atlanta and create a vibrant, dynamic Downtown community.”



ADID partnered with local firm Bell Oaks Executive Search to help them select the new Vice President. “ADID is such a critical organization for Atlanta,” the company said. “We are honored to be their partner and to help them continue to make Downtown a thriving, exciting, and welcoming place.”

Mister hit the ground running last month, immersing himself in the work of ADID and presenting at a recent Central Atlanta Progress event alongside David Huddleson of Lexicon Strategies and APD Zone 5 Commander Major Brian Schiffbauer.

Mister oversees ADID’s services including the Ambassador Force, social services outreach, and public space management, who work in close partnership with the City of Atlanta, property owners, and residents. ADID’s work spans 220 blocks within the city center. Since 1995, the organization has been instrumental in some of the neighborhood’s most ambitious and impactful projects. Most recently, it has activated the Broad Street Boardwalk as a public “third space” complete with live music, art performances, and free yoga on Saturdays. Click here to see all of the Broad Street Boardwalk’s upcoming events.

