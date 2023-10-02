When one thinks of influential Atlantans who played a role in shaping our city, a lot of names come to mind. Frank Quarles, however, is probably not one of them, and that’s a shame. The Reverend Frank Quarles was a former slave who founded Atlanta’s Friendship Baptist Church and his role in shaping the future of the City of Atlanta, though not well-known, was nothing short of monumental, as you will understand when you watch this week’s Stories of Atlanta.

Related