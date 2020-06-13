Community development in era of social reform amid pandemic, police actions

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By David Pendered

“This is a sad day. We have another name to add to the roles. His name is Rayshard Brooks…. Another unarmed black man shot by police.” With these words, a Saturday morning virtual conversation about community development grew into one about effecting sweeping social change.

By the time the meeting ended, another set of words had been spoken and embraced by speakers and many in the audience of more than 100:

“It’s boiling over and we are not going back. We cannot go back. We refuse to do that. … Don’t go back. I don’t think anyone wants to go back. There’s no reason to. Let’s try something different.”

The first speaker was Deborah Scott, executive director of Georgia STAND UP, who cited Brooks’ death in a shooting Friday night by Atlanta police officers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved and has issued a statement. A video of the incident has gone viral on multiple platforms, including this version posted on tmz.com. The video was taken from inside a vehicle and, after police shots are fired, someone can be heard saying; “Hey, bro, we got kids.”

Robyn Bussey offered the second comment. She’s a community health strategist in Fulton County for ARCHI who cited what she sees as an emerging movement for reform, not just a moment of protest over a police shooting.

These comments were unusually frank for the setting: Neighbors Together 2020, the sixth annual program sponsored by Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership, Inc. with funding provided by Publix Super Market Charities and State Farm.

But these are unusual times.

Community building has taken on an entirely new meaning in the past four months, according to descriptions by some who spoke during the meeting.

The event fostered this type of conversation, jettisoning the types of community development programs that resonated in the 2019 Neighbors Together event – Developing Your Inner Leader, and Building Strong Communities of All Ages, and Principles of Financial Well-Being, and How to Prepare for Today’s Job Market.

On Saturday, speakers described a social pendulum that began moving with the arrival COVID-19. It decimated jobs and health both physical and mental health, particularly among the nation’s poor and communities. The disease inflicted its greatest casualties in the nation’s black residents. Then, in May, the death of George Floyd fueled repressed outrage over an incident that came to be viewed as the final insult.

The meeting began with a moment of silence, 8 minutes and 46 seconds, to commemorate the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

One of the comments that appeared to bring tears to the eyes of some panelists came from LaKeta Whittaker, a community advocate in the Pittsburgh neighborhood.

What to tell her 10-year-old son about Floyd’s death, and the video showing the policeman’s knee on Floyd’s neck, was the issue Whittaker addressed:

“My 10-year-old walked in and saw his mother bawling. I said, ‘There was somebody who was murdered. I saw it. You don’t need to be alarmed.’ The tears came even harder, and the cries and moans came out. And, ‘Absolutely, I cannot show this to you.’

“But another side said – ‘A year or two from now, he’s going to be seen as a threat. People will look at him for what he wears, or thinks: He’s a threat.’”

Whittaker said she consulted her son’s father. The two parents had already had what’s been euphemistically called the “The Talk” with their son – how to behave around police. The parents agreed to allow their son to view the video. Whittaker continued:

“He looked up and said, ‘This is the saddest thing I can ever imagine. Mommy, he called on his Mommy. Where was she at?’ I said she’s already gone to glory….

“I will not stop pushing because there are so many of us who … want to protect our sons, to protect everyone, when we have to show our babies what’s going on for when they are not the little ones with pretty eyes: There are people who will fear you.”

Note to readers: A video of the meeting is posted on ANDP’s Facebook page.