LOADING

Type to search

Latest Reports

Conceptual design picked for Ivan Allen Jr., Maynard Jackson monument

Maria Saporta August 23, 2021 9:04 pm
Conceptual drawing of Atlanta Legacy Makers design by Point Office team (Special: Central Atlanta Progreess)
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

By Maria Saporta

A tribute to former Atlanta Mayors Ivan Allen Jr. and Maynard Jackson will be more abstract than figurative.

The Atlanta Legacy Makers curatorial committee has selected a design presented by the team of Point Office, artist William Downs and the architectural firm of Lord Aeck Sargent for the iconic corner of Peachtree Street and Auburn Avenue.

The idea for the memorial emanated from the book “Where Peachtree Meets Sweet Auburn” written Gary Pomerance about the separate yet intertwining lives of the Allen and Jackson families – and how that helped describe the evolution of Atlanta.

The City of Atlanta, working with Central Atlanta Progress (CAP), held a design competition and received 16 submissions. A curatorial committee narrowed those down to four finalists before eventually selecting Point Office.

An aerial view of how the design of how the Atlanta Legacy Makers monument will fit on the site on the northern end of Woodruff Park (Special: Central Atlanta Progress)

“Ultimately the strength of the winning proposal was about creating a strong representation of the memorialization of the two men, their families and the community,” said Tristan Al-Haddad, chair of the curatorial committee and creative director of Formations Studio “It blurs the line between architecture and a mural.”

Fredalyn Frasier, CAP’s project director of planning and urban design, said there was a scorecard used to select the winning design.

“It really came down to how they incorporated an artistic component into a monumental piece,” Frasier said. “It’s not a statue. It’s a monument that’s worthy of that location. Perhaps there will be some element in there which is a depiction of the two men. But we’re relying on text to tell their story.”

The proposals of all four of the finalists were interpretive rather than figurative, Frasier said.

Clark Tate and Matthew Weaver, principals with Point Office, shared their vision behind the design.

“We wanted to create a monument that you inhabit rather than gaze upon,” Tate said.

The design is a round open-air structure made of weathering steel that is 50 feet wide in diameter and 9 feet high. A circular mural by Downs, an internationally-known artist, will adorn the interior of the circular structure depicting the evolution of Atlanta from the 1960s to the 1990s, when the mayors were in their prime.

The open “walls” holding up the structure also will have text about the two mayors and the book: “Where Peachtree Meets Sweet Auburn.”

A conceptual drawing of the Point Office design for Atlanta Legacy Makers monument at Woodruff Park (Special: Central Atlanta Progress)

People will be able to look up beyond the ring and view a skyline that was largely built during the lifetimes of the two mayors.

“The top rim of the ring will really frame the city,” Tate said. “Story-telling in the round is something that has existed in Atlanta with the Cyclorama.”

In the center of the ring on the ground will be a brass medallion that will have rays of text pointing to places showing how the two mayors had helped the city evolve.

The area around the ring will be landscaped, and there will be seating for those who want to contemplate.

Frasier said CAP will lead the effort to raise money to build the memorial, and the estimated cost of the project will be between $3 million and $3.5 million. The city is expected to help with infrastructure improvements, which include removing any steps and opening up that space to be easily accessible to the public.

Samara Minkin, who oversees special projects, public arts and culture for the City of Atlanta, said the curatorial committee had “meaty discussions of what a monument is today” and how people interact with public art.

Conceptual drawing of Atlanta Legacy Makers design by Point Office team (Special: Central Atlanta Progreess)

“It was an opportunity to approach a public monument in a whole new way,” she said.

The public, however, was not able to participate in the design selection of the winning team.

“The COVID pandemic really decreased the involvement for public engagement,” said Minkin, who said there will be an opportunity to tweak the final design.

CAP is planning an event in early October when it will unveil the final concept and have a program with leaders behind the idea of creating a monument to the two Atlanta mayors.

“It’s not just an historical, figurative narrative of these two men,” Al-Haddad said. “This is a new, contemporary way of looking at two men – looking back and looking forward. It’s a way of drawing people in.”

Then Al-Haddad added: “A sculpture of two guys is really unengaging in my opinion.”

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Tags:
Maria Saporta

Maria Saporta, Editor, is a longtime Atlanta business, civic and urban affairs journalist with a deep knowledge of our city, our region and state.  Since 2008, she has written a weekly column and news stories for the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Prior to that, she spent 27 years with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, becoming its business columnist in 1991. Maria received her Master’s degree in urban studies from Georgia State and her Bachelor’s degree in journalism from Boston University. Maria was born in Atlanta to European parents and has two young adult children.

    1
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Legacy to Mayors Ivan Allen Jr. and Maynard Jackson taking shape
Maria Saporta March 1, 2021 6:20 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Legacy to Mayors Ivan Allen Jr. and Maynard Jackson taking shape

Corporate Sponsors


Platinum Sponsors

Recent Posts

Gold Sponsors

Recent Posts

Additional Sponsors

Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2020