Eugene Jones Jr., CEO of the Atlanta Housing Authority since October 2019, has submitted his resignation to Mayor Andre Dickens and his board chair, Larry Stewart.

Jones convened members of the AHA team Tuesday morning to let them know he was leaving, according to people who were present. His last day will be Dec. 31.

In the remarks to his staff, Jones told them he was incredibly proud of the work that they had accomplished during his tenure.

He mentioned the selection of a development team for the Civic Center; being awarded a $40 million federal Choice grant to revitalize the Bowen Homes community, completing a strategic plan with the board and the community, settling a lawsuit with a former AHA CEO – Renee Glover, settling the terms on another lawsuit with the Integral Group, and working with City Hall on plans for Thomasville Heights and Forest Cove Apartments.

The city plans to do a national search for Jones’ successor.

Jones joined the Atlanta Housing Authority during the administration of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms after serving as head of the Chicago Housing Authority. His career pattern has been to spend three to five years in various public housing positions.

During his tenure, the board of the Atlanta Housing Authority was completely replaced after Dickens became mayor. Many of the former board members had been appointed by former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.