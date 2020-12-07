He chose Atlanta

He was on his way from Covington to Newnan via a 2-horse coach when Richard Peters first laid eyes on the young city of Marthasville. It was 1844 and Peters, an engineer for the Georgia Railroad, was part of the team building a rail line that would connect Augusta to Marthasville. As he passed through the community that was more forest than city, Peters probably had no clue that in just 2-years he would move to what would become Atlanta and stay there for the rest of his life. The impact that Richard Peters left on the community helped to shape Atlanta into the city that it is today. We welcome Mr. Peters to the community in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.