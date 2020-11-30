He didn’t stay long

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

It was not long after 3-railroad lines were connected to a central point in north Georgia that people began beating a path to Atlanta. Word had spread of the abundant opportunities and cheap land and those seeking better lives were arriving to the young city every day. There were, of course, those looking for jobs with the railroad companies but there were also those in the service industries…merchants, carpenters, lawyers, realtors, waggoneers and the like. And where there are people, there are usually children and that was good enough for William White, who traveled to Atlanta from Utica, New York seeking to establish himself in the community as a teacher. Mr. White did not stay very long in Atlanta but he did leave a record that became, among other things, the subject of this week’s Stories of Atlanta.