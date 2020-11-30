LOADING

Type to search

Stories of Atlanta

He didn’t stay long

Lance Russell
Lance Russell November 30, 2020 4:18 pm
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

It was not long after 3-railroad lines were connected to a central point in north Georgia that people began beating a path to Atlanta. Word had spread of the abundant opportunities and cheap land and those seeking better lives were arriving to the young city every day. There were, of course, those looking for jobs with the railroad companies but there were also those in the service industries…merchants, carpenters, lawyers, realtors, waggoneers and the like. And where there are people, there are usually children and that was good enough for William White, who traveled to Atlanta from Utica, New York seeking to establish himself in the community as a teacher. Mr. White did not stay very long in Atlanta but he did leave a record that became, among other things, the subject of this week’s Stories of Atlanta.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Tags:
Lance Russell
Lance Russell

Lance Russell is an Atlanta-based filmmaker and media communicator who, for over three decades, has been entrusted by clients to tell their stories. A seasoned producer with an innate ability to cut to the heart of the matter, Lance’s instincts are tailor-made for today’s “media bite” culture. Brief, poignant and always entertaining, Lance’s current passion is bringing Atlanta’s colorful and inspiring past to life with his “rest of the story” style video series, Stories of Atlanta. “History’s best communicators,” says Lance, “have always been storytellers. It’s in our DNA. ‘Once upon a time’ is how we got to where we are now.”

    1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Couldn’t hold him down
Lance Russell November 23, 2020 3:53 pm
A picture of a sign showing the logo of the Development Authority of Fulton County
Fulton rolls out welcome mat for Microsoft data center
Maggie Lee November 18, 2020 3:52 pm
After election dust settles: Transit expansion continues in Atlanta, Clayton County
David Pendered November 16, 2020 4:48 pm
Reporter’s Notebook: Awards for some, new jobs for others
Maggie Lee November 12, 2020 4:09 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Couldn’t hold him down
A picture of a sign showing the logo of the Development Authority of Fulton County
Fulton rolls out welcome mat for Microsoft data center
After election dust settles: Transit expansion continues in Atlanta, Clayton County
Reporter’s Notebook: Awards for some, new jobs for others

Corporate Sponsors


Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2020