With the unpleasantness of dealing with Atlanta’s rowdy element behind them, Atlanta’s city fathers turn their attention to what would become an old nemesis… fire. The city gets another railroad and, in the process, answers a valid question about a town’s name. Atlantans vote for a dead candidate and, after 66 years, Atlanta’s first mayor finally gets the respect he is due. We catch up on the early 1850’s on this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
Lance Russell is an Atlanta-based filmmaker and media communicator who, for over three decades, has been entrusted by clients to tell their stories. A seasoned producer with an innate ability to cut to...