In the Fairlie-Poplar historic district in downtown Atlanta, there is a street named after Ruben Cone. A former judge from the City of Decatur, Cone moved to Marthasville in the 1840s and shortly after he arrived, he made a decision. If you’ve ever doubted the power of the individual to make a difference, you should watch this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
