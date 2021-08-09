MARTA Showcases Creative Effort to Address Homelessness

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

“Street to Home” Project by Atlanta Artist & Social Worker Installed at Five Points Station

MARTA’s public art program Artbound announces a unique project at Five Points station highlighting the images of people experiencing homelessness and the outreach program the agency launched to assist them since the advent of COVID-19.

The “Street to Home” installation displays stirring portraits created by Atlanta-based artist and social worker Franco Bejarano. During the last several months, Bejarano captured images of people taking refuge on trains and in rail stations interacting with case managers with a program called MARTA HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) – a humane and tactical approach to an intractable problem.

The program is the result of a yearlong partnership with HOPE Atlanta, a prominent, non-profit organization that conducts direct outreach to people who are unsheltered and connects them to housing, social services, substance abuse counseling, and employment.

MARTA HOPE pairs experienced HOPE Atlanta case managers with trained Field Protective Specialists (FPS) who work under the auspices of the MARTA Police Department. Since the program began in August 2020, the outreach teams have actively engaged more than 2,100 unsheltered individuals.

The artwork was funded by the Kresge Foundation and supported by Forecast Public Art and Smart Growth America (SGA), an organization that advocates for sustainable transportation and livable communities. Working through Artbound, MARTA was a recipient of SGA’s Arts & Transportation Rapid Response grant for transportation agencies looking to creatively and quickly address pandemic-related transportation challenges.

To learn more about the MARTA HOPE Program, click here.

The MARTA HOPE team office is at Five Points Station near the Peachtree Street entrance. They can be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at 404-848-5309 or 404-848-6300.

This is sponsored content.