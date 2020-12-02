Metro Atlanta sends Hall to Congress, Halpern to state Senate

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

By Maggie Lee

Former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall is headed to the U.S. House for about a month, after a metro Atlanta special election Tuesday. And voters from part of Fulton are sending Sonya Halpern to the Georgia state Senate for a full two-year term.

With about 54 percent of the vote as of Wednesday morning, Hall has won a somewhat quixotic race to finish the term of the late John Lewis in Georgia’s Congressional District 5. It covers parts of Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties.

Hall’s campaigning in two rounds of voting lasted longer than his term in Congress will — it’ll be over Jan. 3.

In the next month, the lame-duck Congress needs to pass a spending plan to avert a partial government shutdown. And it may, or probably won’t, agree on a renewed COVID-19 stimulus package.

Lewis’ full-term successor, Congresswoman-elect Nikema Williams, easily won the regular November election and her two-year term begins when Hall’s ends.

Williams’ move to Washington left her Fulton County state Senate seat open, and voters have chosen former sales and marketing executive Sonya Halpern to fill it.

In the second round of voting, Halpern easily beat Democratic party activist and paralegal Linda Pritchett, with about 81% of the vote, as of Wednesday morning.

Unofficial results, updated twice an hour from the Georgia Secretary of State’s website. Totals may not include all provisional or absentee ballots, and are unofficial until certified by the state.

Election results by on the Secretary of State’s website for Congressional District 5 and State Senate District 39.