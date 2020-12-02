LOADING

Atlanta Civic Circle Housing Affordability
New grant aims to keep Atlantans threatened by eviction housed

Sean Keenan
Sean Keenan December 2, 2020 2:26 pm
By Sean Keenan

A $400,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation could help a legal services organization protect Atlantans from eviction amid the pandemic. 

Nationwide, up to 40 million renters could face evictions before the year’s end because of the economic side effects of the public health crisis, and people of color account for 80 percent of those who could be threatened with eviction as federal rental protections expire, according to research by the Aspen Institute and the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation’s COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project

To curb what Atlanta housing experts anticipate will be a “tsunami” of evictions, the Wells Fargo Foundation provided financial support to Atlanta Legal Aid, according to a press release.

The $400,000 gift will help Atlanta Legal Aid provide “free or low-cost legal assistance and representation for people in Atlanta disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and at-risk of eviction,” the release states. 

“Lack of legal representation for low-income people is a glaring equity gap,” said Rulon Washington, community outreach manager with the Wells Fargo Foundation, per the release. “We believe supporting efforts to provide low-income renters at risk with legal assistance is an important step in helping the most vulnerable people stay housed.”

Researchers at Harvard University estimate some 90 percent of landlords have legal representation, whereas only 10 percent of tenants have the same privilege. 

According to the Wells Fargo press release, “two-thirds of tenants with legal representation are more likely to avoid an eviction judgement and remain in their home.”

Wells Fargo and Atlanta Legal Aid representatives have not yet responded to SaportaReport’s inquiries regarding how many households could benefit from the grant, and this story will be updated as more information is provided. 

(Header image, via Kelly Jordan: A household’s belongings have been put out on the curb.)

