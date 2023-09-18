In the history of Atlanta, there have been some contentious political arguments, but never has there been a night like the one a few days after Jonathan Norcross was elected mayor. The trouble began when the losing political party refused to accept their loss, and it ended when the other party donned white hoods and grabbed their weapons. It was a level of political discord that tested Atlantans fortitude in ways they couldn’t have imagined, and we tell the tale on this week’s Stories of Atlanta.

