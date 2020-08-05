LOADING

Type to search

Latest Reports

Petition calls for reopening of shuttered Centennial Olympic Park

Sean Keenan
Sean Keenan August 5, 2020 3:54 pm
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

By Sean Keenan

Weeks after downtown’s focal green space shuttered amid the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic, activists and neighbors are lobbying to see the barriers removed and Centennial Olympic Park reopened to the public. At press time, roughly 400 people had signed an online petition calling for the park’s reopening.

“For the 5,000 permanent residents of the core of the city, Centennial Olympic Park is our front lawn, which is currently barricaded for use in exercising or walking our dogs,” the online plea said. “For the many business owners around the park, they rely on visitors coming to enjoy the Park and then frequenting their businesses. The economic impact of COVID-19 is hurting Downtown’s businesses enough without the added hit of the loss of the park.”

The park, which is operated by the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, however, faces economic troubles due to the pandemic, too. After officially closing the park on July 7 — it had already been closed since the end of May due to the Black Lives Matter protests and riots that splintered from them — GWCCA officials said the move stemmed from a lack of money needed for its upkeep.

“The park relies on operating support from the [Georgia World Congress Center], and without event activities on our campus, the costs associated with maintaining public access to the park is not feasible,” GWCCA officials said in a statement. “We are focusing our resources on preserving the green space and landscaping in anticipation of daily use sometime in the future.”

Additionally, according to GWCCA executive director Frank Poe, the park is not supported by public dollars.

“Our commitment to preserving the quality aesthetic of the Park is unwavering,” he said in a statement sent to SaportaReport. “What has changed is public access through the park’s interior, which will, at a minimum, double overall operating costs.”

Nevertheless, activists spearheading the push to reopen the park say keeping it closed clashes with the mission of the Downtown Atlanta Master Plan, which lays out goals like “1) Improving Quality of Life, 2) Preserving Downtown’s Heritage, 3) Growing Downtown’s Neighborhoods, 4) Reinforcing Downtown’s Role as an Economic Center, 5) Restoring the Forest in the Center of the City,” per the Change.org page.

One of those activists and a downtown resident, Carter Johnson told SaportaReport that proponents of reopening the park have reached out to local leaders like Atlanta City Councilwoman Cleta Winslow, state Rep. Mable Thomas and state Sen. Nan Orrock for help.

“[We] have also reached out to all the six representatives and six senators who sit on the legislative overview committee overseeing the GWCCA,” Johnson said. “Right now this is definitely grassroots among a few passionate residents trying to build support from the ground up.”

GWCCA officials also told SaportaReport that the 16-foot sidewalks encasing the park, as well as a bike lane and a small dog park, remain open to the public.

(Header image, via Kelly Jordan: A statue at Centennial Olympic Park.)

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

A closer look at the “Blue Flu”: More than half of Atlanta’s beat cops missed work after ex-officer charged with murder of Rayshard Brooks
Sean Keenan July 6, 2020 4:58 pm
protest, placard, five kings
Atlanta won’t be Wakanda, but a new version of Atlanta Way may be emerging
David Pendered June 22, 2020 3:26 pm
Police don’t need to join hands with protesters; they need to snitch on “bad apples”
Sean Keenan June 18, 2020 4:47 pm
Confederate monuments: A chance to reassess the past with perspective of today
David Pendered June 15, 2020 5:09 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

A closer look at the “Blue Flu”: More than half of Atlanta’s beat cops missed work after ex-officer charged with murder of Rayshard Brooks
protest, placard, five kings
Atlanta won’t be Wakanda, but a new version of Atlanta Way may be emerging
Police don’t need to join hands with protesters; they need to snitch on “bad apples”
Confederate monuments: A chance to reassess the past with perspective of today
 
The WIlmington Trust
Cresset Capital
UPS
The Home Depot
SunTrust
Preferred Apartment Communities
Macquarium
Mercedez Benz
Portman Architects
Orkin
Georgia Power
The Coca Cola Company
Chick-Fil-A
AT&T
The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation
Fifth Third Bank
Lexicon Strategies
Georgia World Congress Center Authority
Southern Company Gas
 
Copyright SaportaReport 2020