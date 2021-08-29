LOADING

Type to search

Latest Reports

Piedmont Healthcare now covers 85 percent of Georgians, expansion to continue

David Pendered August 29, 2021 4:39 pm
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

By David Pendered

Piedmont Healthcare’s service area now covers about 85 percent of Georgians, following its acquisition Aug. 1 of four hospitals through a sale to be funded with $1 billion of debt, according to a report from Moody’s Investors Service.

Piedmont Newnan Hospital expanded to 154-bed facility in 2012 that solidified the healthcare system’s reach south of Atlanta. (Photo by David Pendered)

These acquisitions combine with Piedmont’s existing network to set the stage for continued expansion, analysts wrote in a rating action released Aug. 16:

  • “This statewide presence will enable the Piedmont Clinic, PHC’s clinically integrated physician network and market differentiator, to continue to expand into new markets and attract independent physician groups.”

One such expansion is in Augusta, where Piedmont Healthcare has signed a letter of intent to acquire University Health, according to the rating action.

The four facilities new to Piedmont are in regions of growing population, according to the Census report released Aug. 12: Snellville, Cartersville, and Macon.

Together, the facilities add 882 beds to Piedmont’s network. The figure includes an in-patient behavioral health facility in Macon, according to a statement issued by the entity that sold the four hospitals, HCA Healthcare, of Nashville, Tn. The statement does not indicate how many of the beds are set up and staffed, capable of serving patients.

HCA announced on May 3 the sale to Piedmont Healthcare of the following four facilities for a total of about $950 million:

  • Snellville: Eastside Medical Center, 310 beds;
  • Cartersville: Cartersville Medical Center, 119 beds;
  • Macon: Two facilities – Coliseum Health System and its two acute care hospitals, Coliseum Medical Centers, 310 beds; and Coliseum Northside, 103 beds; plus Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health, with 40 beds for inpatient treatment.

The credit rating released Aug. 16 by Moody’s indicates analysts are fairly optimistic Piedmont will be able to service its debt – which will total about $2.4 billion once this latest round is sold. Piedmont reported $3.9 billion in operating revenues in fiscal 2020, according to the rating action.

The analysts reported that Piedmont’s past performance in absorbing acquisitions informed their decision to issue a credit rating of upper-medium grade on the planned bond issue. Analysts wrote:

  • “The A1 rating is further supported by management’s demonstrated ability to effectively integrate several acquisitions in recent years.”

Another document from Moody’s, a credit opinion issued Aug. 18, expanded on the theme of Piedmont’s proven ability to absorb its purchases and continue to post operating revenues:

  • “PHC has demonstrated the ability to effectively and quickly integrate acquired assets as demonstrated, in particular, by the acquisition of Athens Regional in 2016 and Columbus Regional in 2018.”

However, analysts also have provided cautionary warnings. In 2018, Moody’s provided a negative outlook on the credit rating and noted that potential headwinds include the inability to absorb acquisitions while sustaining strong revenues; pressure from payers that could reduce the system’s market share, and – in a nod to Piedmont’s expansion plans – “Additional acquisitions that will impede deleveraging or dilute operating performance.”

The later is offset by investors’ appetites for growth. The No. 2 factor that could lead to an upgrade of the system’s credit rating was: Expansion of the system further outside the Atlanta service area without diluting operating margins, according to the 2018 credit opinion.

Potential revenue growth is a tonic for many credit challenges, according to the Aug. 16 rating action:

  • “These recent acquisitions will increase PHC’s total operating revenue by about 18% and expand the system’s presence in Macon, Georgia as well as fortify its presence in and around Atlanta. PHC will now cover about 85% of the population of the state of Georgia. PHC’s focus on integration will likely enable it to absorb the 70% increase in debt over the next few years.”
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Tags:
David Pendered

David Pendered, Managing Editor, is an Atlanta journalist with more than 30 years experience reporting on the region’s urban affairs, from Atlanta City Hall to the state Capitol. Since 2008, he has written for print and digital publications, and advised on media and governmental affairs. Previously, he spent more than 26 years with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and won awards for his coverage of schools and urban development. David graduated from North Carolina State University and was a Western Knight Center Fellow.

    1
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Rosalyn and Jimmy Carter at the last Braves game at Turner Field in 2016. (File/Photo by Maria Saporta)
Reporter’s Notebook: Milestones, markers and still fighting COVID-19
Maggie Lee October 1, 2020 4:24 pm
augusta lock, savannah river
Planned removal of 1937 lock, dam to help fish spawn in Savannah River draws criticism
David Pendered February 17, 2019 4:54 pm
Why Do Small Towns Matter?
SaportaReport December 10, 2018 9:04 pm
augusta lock, savannah river
Augusta lock, dam may be demolished to make way for fish passage to spawning grounds
David Pendered July 16, 2018 5:34 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Rosalyn and Jimmy Carter at the last Braves game at Turner Field in 2016. (File/Photo by Maria Saporta)
Reporter’s Notebook: Milestones, markers and still fighting COVID-19
augusta lock, savannah river
Planned removal of 1937 lock, dam to help fish spawn in Savannah River draws criticism
Why Do Small Towns Matter?
augusta lock, savannah river
Augusta lock, dam may be demolished to make way for fish passage to spawning grounds

Corporate Sponsors


Platinum Sponsors

Recent Posts

Gold Sponsors

Recent Posts

Silver Sponsors

Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2020