During the peak of his career, Jimmy Williams held a coveted spot as one of Atlanta’s most influential leaders.

Williams was a key connection point at the intersection of power between Trust Company Bank (later SunTrust and now Truist), the Coca-Cola Co. and the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.

By the time he was elected president and CEO of SunTrust Banks in April 1990, Williams had already been a director of the Coca-Cola Co. since 1979, thanks to a special friendship he held with Robert W. Woodruff, the legendary leader of Atlanta’s most recognized brand.

Woodruff recognized Williams had unique talents — a photographic memory when it came to balance sheets and financial records that would be invaluable to the Coca-Cola Co. Williams served as a director of the Coca-Cola Co. until April 2013, long after Woodruff’s death in 1985.

Jenner Wood, Jimmy Williams and Russ Hardin in 2018 when Williams stepped down as chairman of the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation. (Photo by Maria Saporta.)

Williams also served on the board of the Woodruff Foundation, the largest philanthropic entity in the Southeast, since its inception in 1985. He stepped down as board chair in 2018, handing over leadership to a SunTrust colleague, Jenner Wood. But Williams remained on the board until his death Tuesday from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. The family’s obituary is below, which includes memorial service information.

Shortly after I began writing a business column for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 1991, I wanted to know who the most powerful people in Atlanta were. “The two Jimmys” was a response I got from insiders — referring to Williams and his closest friend Jimmy Sibley, a King & Spalding attorney who also served on the board of the Coca-Cola Co. and the Woodruff Foundation.

During that time, little happened in Atlanta without getting the backing of the two Jimmy’s.

I remember one lunch conversation with Williams when I was questioning why he didn’t use his influence to weigh in on a key issue of the day. His response: Someone remains influential by not overusing his or her power. In short, Williams knew he had to pick his battles.

Jimmy Williams and Wilton Looney at the Genuine Parts 2017 annual meeting. (Photo by Maria Saporta.)

Another memory I have, the only time I remember Williams was upset by my reporting, was during an annual meeting of the Coca-Cola Co. in Wilmington, Del. I had just written about SunTrust’s annual meeting, noting once again that there were no women on its board.

“Why do you keep bringing that up,” Williams challenged me. I simply responded that I would quit bringing it up when SunTrust named a woman to its board.

Williams was a quiet leader, a man of few words. But when he did talk, those words spoke volumes.

We will miss you, Jimmy.

The Family’s Obituary

James Bryan “Jimmy” Williams, Sr, age 90, passed away at his Atlanta home on January 23, 2024 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He was born March 21, 1933 to Eugene Grant and Ellen Bryan Williams in Sewanee, Tennessee and raised in Rossville, Georgia.

He graduated from The McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee and then from Emory University in 1955, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He joined the Trust Company of Georgia in 1955, spent two years of service in the U.S. Air Force, then returned to the bank in 1957 as a member of the Management Training Program. He spent his entire career at “Trust Company”, AKA The Trust Company of Georgia, SunTrust Banks, and now Truist. From 1964 to 1973 he was President & CEO of Trust Company Bank of Augusta, returning to Atlanta in 1973. In April 1990 he was elected President & CEO of SunTrust Banks and then Chairman in 1991.

Jimmy Williams.

Some of his corporate boards included The Coca-Cola Company, Genuine Parts Company, Rollins Inc., Georgia-Pacific Corp., SONAT, the Sea Island Company, and others over many years. He was a trustee of Emory University, The Westminster Schools, and Berry College. He was past president of the Augusta Chamber of Commerce and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. He was an Eagle Scout and Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army. He was Chairman of the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, the Joseph B. Whitehead Foundation, the Lettie Pate Evans Foundation, the Luther C. Fischer Foundation, and former Chairman of the Board of the R.W. Woodruff Health Sciences Center at Emory University. He was past President of the Augusta Country Club, the Atlanta Capital City Club, and the Atlanta Commerce Club, and a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, the Peachtree Golf Club, the Sea Island Club, and the Ocean Forest Club at Sea Island. He has been a member of the Peachtree Presbyterian Church since his return to Atlanta in 1973. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Betty Adams Williams, and three children: Ellen Williams White of St Simons Island, Ga; Elizabeth Williams Bean (Jonathan) of New York City; and James Bryan Williams, Jr. of Nashville, Ga. five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Beth Williams of Atlanta (he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert E. “Bobby” Williams); bother-in-law, Richard Adams (Cathy) of Alpharetta; sister-in-law, Rena Adams Linscott of Dunwoody and nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Brianna Rivera and Isohola Olayinka, for their loving care over the past two years.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 25 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son – Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs. The funeral service will be January 26, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Emory University (due to the current renovations of the Peachtree Presbyterian Church sanctuary) with the Reverend Richard Kannwischer officiating. A private graveside service will follow at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Woodruff Health Sciences Center, Office of Gift Records, Emory University, 1762 Clifton Rd. NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.