Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta Preschools recognized for excellence in early childhood education and learning standards

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) is proud to announce both The Weinstein School (Dunwoody, Ga. campus) and The Sunshine School (Marietta, Ga. campus) have earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children. This recognition solidifies the MJCCA’s status as a national leader in delivering high-quality care and education for Georgia’s youngest learners.

In the 30 years since NAEYC Accreditation was established, it has become a widely recognized sign of high-quality early childhood education. More than 6,000 programs are currently accredited by NAEYC — less than 10 percent of all childcare centers, preschools, and kindergartens nationally achieve this recognition.

“We are immensely proud and honored to receive this accolade for our educational programs. This achievement reflects the unwavering commitment and hard work of our staff, the exceptional quality of the preschool curriculums, and the unparalleled support from our dedicated parents,” said Kim Sucan, Director of the MJCCA Preschools. “Achieving this milestone emphasizes our continuous commitment to delivering superior education in the Metro Atlanta area for young learners.”

— Derek Prall

Southwest Atlanta celebrates new park with ribbon cutting

Photo provided by Marci Collier Overstreet.

On Dec. 15, the City of Atlanta will celebrate the new West Cascade Park on Danforth Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The long-awaited day is finally here,” said Marci Collier Overstreet, Councilmember for District 11. “In celebration of the legislation (20-O-1047) that brought this park to life, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Trees Atlanta, Micheal Halicki of Park Pride, Stacey Funderburke of Land Trust, Members of NPU-Q, West Cascade Park Commission, and City of Atlanta Parks and Recreation. Your unwavering support has made this Southwest Atlanta oasis possible.”

The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.

— Allison Joyner

Trust for Public Land Hits $18.15 Million Chattahoochee RiverLands Funding Goal

Trust for Public Land (TPL) met its $18.15 million philanthropic funding goal to build out the Chattahoochee RiverLands Showcase site, which features a greenway trail, new parkland and enhance water access along a 2.7-mile section of river connecting Smyrna to Mableton. Local, State and Federal partners are expected to contribute an additional $25 million to build the Showcase.

The Showcase site is being developed as a proof of concept to help the public, government officials, and civic leaders visualize what the proposed 100-mile linear park through the heart of one of America’s largest metro regions will be.

“Reaching our philanthropic goal was a key accomplishment towards bringing the Chattahoochee RiverLands vision to life. Construction has begun, and it’s truly exciting to see this vision become reality, “ said George Dusenbury, Georgia State Director at Trust for Public Land. “This is the first step for the project that will continue to unfold and evolve over several decades as it connects a corridor through the entirety of Metro Atlanta along the river.”

— Derek Prall

City hosts Atlanta Recycles Day to help clean up environment

Photo provided by Greenbriar Mall.

On Dec. 16, the City of Atlanta, Department of Public Works, Carlanta, and Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission Georgia Power will host the Atlanta Recycles Day from 9 a.m. to noon.

Everyone is asked to bring their recycled products to the Greenbriar Mall parking lot near Citi Trends to drop off recyclable materials. Paper shredding, electronics and tire disposal are free, and dehumidifiers and window ac units will receive a rebate.

Click here for more information.

— Allison Joyner

Quality Care for Children announces additions to its board

Quality Care for Children (QCC), today announced the addition of four new members to its board of trustees. Joining Quality Care for Children’s board this year are:

Romvadee Overbey, Senior Director in Internet of Things Solutions with AT&T

Vicki Raimey, Chief Operating Officer with Credenza. Inc.

Angela Walton, Founder and President with Breakthrough Marketing Consulting

Cristel Williams, Vice President and Director of Client and Community Relations with PNC Financial Services Group

“Romvadee, Vicki, Angela and Cristel are great additions to our board and bring a variety of skills, expertise and perspectives that will help us continue supporting Georgia’s families and child care providers as they nurture and educate our youngest children,” said Quality Care for Children’s President and Chief Executive Officer Ellyn Cochran.

— Derek Prall

Greenbriar Mall kicks off the holiday season with Santa, performances

Photo provided by Greenbriar Mall.

Beginning today until Christmas Eve, Greenbriar Mall will host holiday activities for the family to enjoy.

Children can take photos with Santa Claus and tell them what they want for Christmas. Packages start at $39.99; each child will receive a free activity pad and crayons sponsored by EdConnect.

From Dec. 12 to 14, the mall will host live performances by local schools, dance companies, senior line dancers, and choirs.

To book a group to participate, click here.

— Allison Joyner

Fundraiser for film about women who helped save the Chattahoochee

Decatur-based documentary maker Hal Jacobs is raising funds online for his latest film, which looks at women who led cleanup and preservation efforts for Atlanta’s section of the Chattahoochee River.

“Saving the Chattahoochee: The Story of the Women Who Defended the River” is a 40-minute feature expected to premiere in January. It focuses on Sally Bethea, the founder of Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, and former Mayor Shirley Franklin, as well as several other women-led efforts.

Bethea writes a column for Atlanta Intown and recently published the memoir “Keeping the Chattahoochee.”

Jacobs specializes in documentaries about Georgia artists and social justice issues. His previous films cover such topics as the Common Good Atlanta prison education program, Atlanta’s Northside Tavern blues bar, and novelist and Civil Rights proponent Lillian Smith. The Chattahoochee film project is co-sponsored by Georgia Humanities and University of Georgia Libraries Brown Media Archives.

Jacobs says donations to the online fundraiser – with a goal of $25,000 – “helps us wrap up production, keep the lights on, and bring an informative and entertaining story to more people.” For more information about the film, see its Facebook page.

— John Ruch

SEEA Announces New Board of Directors and Advisory Committee Members

The Southeast Energy Efficiency Alliance (SEEA) today announced new members of the Board of Directors and its Advisory Committee.

“We are honored and excited to welcome this new slate of 2024 Board of Directors and Advisory Committee members,” said Joe Gehrdes, Chair, SEEA Board of Directors. “They represent the leading voices in energy efficiency in the Southeast and we look forward to working together to improve the quality of life across the region.”

New Board of Directors members begin their three-year terms on Jan. 1, 2024. The new board members are:

Monika Beckner, Vice President, Energy Services & Programs, Tennessee Valley Authority

Mandy Faulk, Director, CLEAResult

Tim Jarrell, Vice President, Power Supply Rates and DER Strategy, Cobb Electric Membership Corporation

Ian McLaughlin, Principal – Sustainability, Carbon Program Lead, Chick-fil-A

Jason Pope, Director, Energy & Natural Resources, Mississippi Development Authority

Carlos Tejera-Fernandez, Program Director, Energy Policy Program at Department of Economic Development and Commerce of Puerto Rico

New Advisory Committee members begin their one-year terms on Jan. 1, 2024. The 2024 committee members are:

Tom Ashley, Vice President, Government & Utility Relations, Voltera

Anne Dougherty, Founder & Co-owner, ILLUME Advising

Tony Morgan, Deputy Director, Office of Energy, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Stephen O’Day, Partner, Smith, Gambrell and Russell LLP

Mitchell Simpson, Associate Director, Arkansas Energy Office

W. George Taylor, Business Development Director, Walker-Miller Energy Services

Jay Wrobel, Senior Advisor, Residential and Utility Strategy, Building Technologies Office, U.S. Department of Energy

— Derek Prall

Special Olympics awards Brookhaven police officer with Rookie of the Year

Photo provided by the Brookhaven Police Department

Earlier this week, the Brookhaven Police Department announced that Officer Angela Hawkins received the Rookie of the Year during the Special Olympics Georgia Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Hawkins helped raise almost $10,000 to benefit Special Olympic Athletes during the Cops for Donut Shops fundraiser earlier this year.

— Allison Joyner

APS board runoff results with new District 7 At-Large

On Tuesday, voters returned to the polls to select who they want to represent them on the Atlanta school board.

High school teacher Alfred “Shivy” Brooks won over incumbent Tamara Jones for At-Large Seat 7.

Neither of the candidates received the required 50 percent vote in the three-way general election last month, which resulted in the runoff on Dec. 5.

Brooks and all odd-numbered board members will be sworn in next month.

— Allison Joyner

Campaign to save Cobb’s historic log cabin gets a fundraising boost

The campaign to save a historic Cobb County log cabin has gotten a major fundraising boost, with donors willing to match half of the $65,000 goal.

The Power-Jackson Cabin on Post Oak Tritt Road in East Cobb likely dates to sometime before 1840 and maybe the oldest structure in the county. It is threatened by lack of maintenance and a recently withdrawn development plan that might come back. The Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society has a plan to move the cabin to Cobb’s Hyde Farm Park, which still requires government approval and further funding.

Cobb Landmarks says that donors Terri and Steve Cole have agreed to fund $32,500 of the cabin-moving project if the preservation organization can raise the other half. Fundraising began last month and totalled around $11,000 as of Dec. 7, according to Cobb Landmarks.

For donation information, see the Cobb Landmarks website.

— John Ruch

Local non-profit creates memorable holidays for families

Individuals and groups looking to assist metro Atlanta families during the holiday season can help local non-profit CHRIS 180 provide gifts to families and youth through the organization’s annual Holiday Wish List program. CHRIS 180, an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing trauma-informed mental health services for children, youth and families, plans to help more than 100 families provide gifts for their children on Christmas morning.

“Fuel and food prices continue to remain high, making it difficult for many families to make ends meet. The holiday season intensifies the feelings of worry and frustration. CHRIS 180’s Holiday Wrapping Party provides a trauma-informed experience that gives parents and caregivers the dignity of choosing presents just right for their children,” said Natasha Reynolds, Director of Foundation and Corporate Giving. “The donations we receive are critical to ensuring the children and families we serve have a memorable holiday and we are so thankful for our local community and partners and how they give year after year to help us create a happy holiday to so many in metro Atlanta.”

— Derek Prall

Melissa Etheridge, Dawes, Blind Boys of Alabama to appear at 2024 Amplify Decatur Music Festival

Melissa Etheridge. Photo proided by Amplify Decatur.

Two-time Grammy Award winner Melissa Etheridge, the critically acclaimed folk rock band Dawes, and five-time Grammy Award winners Blind Boys of Alabama will appear at the 2024 Amplify Decatur Music Festival taking place April 13 on the downtown Decatur Square. Early bird tickets go on sale at AmplifyDecatur.org on Dec. 14.

The festival will also feature Run Katie Run and a performance by the to-be-determined winners of a Decatur High School Battle of the Bands to be held Feb. 4 at Eddie’s Attic.

Amplify Decatur will also feature a series of events in and around the downtown Decatur Square on Friday, April 12 and a tribute to Bruce Springsteen at Eddie’s Attic on the evening of Sunday, April 14. Artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

— Derek Prall