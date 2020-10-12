LOADING

Type to search

Stories of Atlanta

The beginning was almost the end

Lance Russell
Lance Russell October 12, 2020 4:17 pm
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares

Looking at photographs of downtown Atlanta in the late 1800’s one cannot help but be impressed with the number of railroad tracks that populated the area we now call The Gulch. By some accounts, at the height of Atlanta’s railroad history there were over 350 trains a day that traveled through the city. Atlanta was indeed a “railroad town.” But for pedestrians and horse drawn carts, all those railroad tracks that meant so much to the economy and the growth of Atlanta presented major challenges for transportation around the city.

The cross-town transportation headaches got even worse in the 1920’s when the automobile became a more common feature on Atlanta streets and that is what escalated construction of the system of bridges or viaducts that currently cross over the land that used to hold all of those railroad tracks. Connecting the various bridges in the 1920’s made it possible for Atlantans to get from one side of town to the other but the viaducts also covered over the lower portion of many of the buildings that were adjacent to the railroad tracks cutting them off from the pedestrian and automobile traffic that was now essentially above ground.

The portion of those buildings that were below the concrete viaducts pretty much languished unused for almost 40 years until someone got the idea to turn the area into an entertainment district and call it Underground Atlanta. Modeled after New Orleans’ French Quarter, the area under the viaducts instantly became a very popular venue for Atlantans to unwind after work and on the weekends. That is, until someone discovered a very interesting law about serving liquor in Atlanta. That law and how state officials interpreted it is the subject of this week’s Stories of Atlanta.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Tags:
Lance Russell
Lance Russell

Lance Russell is an Atlanta-based filmmaker and media communicator who, for over three decades, has been entrusted by clients to tell their stories. A seasoned producer with an innate ability to cut to the heart of the matter, Lance’s instincts are tailor-made for today’s “media bite” culture. Brief, poignant and always entertaining, Lance’s current passion is bringing Atlanta’s colorful and inspiring past to life with his “rest of the story” style video series, Stories of Atlanta. “History’s best communicators,” says Lance, “have always been storytellers. It’s in our DNA. ‘Once upon a time’ is how we got to where we are now.”

    1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

A big tree over a gazebo
Atlanta overspent tree money on salaries instead of canopy, say auditors
Maggie Lee October 2, 2020 9:40 pm
Census count extended as Atlanta, Georgia lag nation in being counted
David Pendered September 25, 2020 4:10 pm
Anti-police-brutality Protestors and a Georgia State Patrol vehicle in the street Wednesday night, between a church and the state Capitol. (Credit: Sean Keenan)
Reporter’s Notebook: Award season for some, trouble for others
Maggie Lee September 24, 2020 4:56 pm
The boss’s daughter
Lance Russell September 21, 2020 3:04 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

A big tree over a gazebo
Atlanta overspent tree money on salaries instead of canopy, say auditors
Census count extended as Atlanta, Georgia lag nation in being counted
Anti-police-brutality Protestors and a Georgia State Patrol vehicle in the street Wednesday night, between a church and the state Capitol. (Credit: Sean Keenan)
Reporter’s Notebook: Award season for some, trouble for others
The boss’s daughter

Corporate Sponsors


Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2020