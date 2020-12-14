LOADING

The story of a friendly man

Lance Russell
Lance Russell December 14, 2020 4:29 pm
One of the early residents of Atlanta was Dr. Joseph Thompson, who had been lured to the young city by an old friend. Dr. Thompson had a well-known and respected 20-year medical career in Decatur but issues with rheumatism put an end to his practice. He was running an inn when J. Edgar Thomson, a friend from Pennsylvania contacted him with an offer to move to Atlanta and become an innkeeper for the Georgia Railroad. Dr. Thompson accepted his friend’s offer, moved to Atlanta and stayed for the rest of his life. In the process, he became even wealthier, purchasing real estate. On most days, he could be found dispensing sage advice from his position as manager of a hotel in Atlanta. A hotel that is the subject of this week’s Stories of Atlanta.

Lance Russell
Lance Russell

Lance Russell is an Atlanta-based filmmaker and media communicator who, for over three decades, has been entrusted by clients to tell their stories. A seasoned producer with an innate ability to cut to the heart of the matter, Lance’s instincts are tailor-made for today’s “media bite” culture. Brief, poignant and always entertaining, Lance’s current passion is bringing Atlanta’s colorful and inspiring past to life with his “rest of the story” style video series, Stories of Atlanta. “History’s best communicators,” says Lance, “have always been storytellers. It’s in our DNA. ‘Once upon a time’ is how we got to where we are now.”

