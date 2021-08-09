LOADING

Type to search

Stories of Atlanta

The Stuff of Space

Lance Russell August 9, 2021 4:24 pm
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares


It is an iconic image, to say the least. Astronaut Alan Shepard, in his full spacesuit, standing on the surface of the moon…swinging at a golf ball. Amid all of the high tech, “get me to the moon and back” gear aboard the Apollo 14 mission, Shepard had smuggled a makeshift golf club and some golf balls. Not exactly NASA-issue items but, then again, he wasn’t the last person to take some stuff with him into outer space.

In fact, the inclusion of non-mission-related items on space flights is not unusual. NASA allows astronauts to bring a few personal items on space missions provided they only take about 2 pounds of stuff and it all has to fit into a box the size of a book. But that doesn’t seem to be a problem for those astronauts headed beyond the earth’s atmosphere.

There have been items of cultural significance, such as sheet music for Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ and less classical items like NASCAR Starter Flags. Other cargo has given a nod to pop culture, a ‘Toy Story’ Buzz Lightyear doll for example. Even human ashes have traveled into space, appropriately including those of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry. There have been patches and flags and medallions and various other items that held personal meaning to astronauts.

It was in 1992 that a history-making mission included cargo connecting Atlanta with the zero gravity above our earth. As you might expect, that is the subject of this week’s Stories of Atlanta.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Pocket
WhatsApp
Buffer
Email
Reddit
0 Shares
Tags:
Lance Russell

Lance Russell is an Atlanta-based filmmaker and media communicator who, for over three decades, has been entrusted by clients to tell their stories. A seasoned producer with an innate ability to cut to the heart of the matter, Lance’s instincts are tailor-made for today’s “media bite” culture. Brief, poignant and always entertaining, Lance’s current passion is bringing Atlanta’s colorful and inspiring past to life with his “rest of the story” style video series, Stories of Atlanta. “History’s best communicators,” says Lance, “have always been storytellers. It’s in our DNA. ‘Once upon a time’ is how we got to where we are now.”

    1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Dogwood Festival Piedmont Park Atlanta August 2021
Atlanta Dogwood Festival – Piedmont Park – August 6-8, 2021
Kelly Jordan August 9, 2021 11:50 am
ATL Comic Convention Georgia World Congress Center Atlanta August 2021
ATL Comic Convention – Georgia World Congress Center – August 6-8, 2021
Kelly Jordan August 9, 2021 11:42 am
John Lewis Atlanta
Updated through July 30, 2021 – Remembering John Lewis – February 21, 1940 – July 17, 2020
Kelly Jordan August 2, 2021 4:40 pm
Service Day Braves Delta Bush Mountain
Black Crackers former practice field at Bush Mountain – Service day by Delta and Braves – July 28, 2021
Kelly Jordan August 2, 2021 4:30 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Dogwood Festival Piedmont Park Atlanta August 2021
Atlanta Dogwood Festival – Piedmont Park – August 6-8, 2021
ATL Comic Convention Georgia World Congress Center Atlanta August 2021
ATL Comic Convention – Georgia World Congress Center – August 6-8, 2021
John Lewis Atlanta
Updated through July 30, 2021 – Remembering John Lewis – February 21, 1940 – July 17, 2020
Service Day Braves Delta Bush Mountain
Black Crackers former practice field at Bush Mountain – Service day by Delta and Braves – July 28, 2021

Corporate Sponsors


Platinum Sponsors

Recent Posts

Additional Sponsors

Thought Leaders


Copyright SaportaReport 2020