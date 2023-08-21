Our story this week comes from Atlanta’s long-time Chief of Police Herbert Turner Jenkins. Chief Jenkins served on Atlanta’s police force from 1932 to 1972 and was named chief of Atlanta’s police force in 1947, a position he held for 25 years. In his book, Forty Years on the Force, Jenkins reminisced about his time with the Atlanta Police Department.

One of the Chief’s many stories concerned an incident he witnessed on New Year’s Eve. It involved Atlanta’s mayor William B. Hartsfield and a citizen caught in mid-celebration whose actions so offended the mayor that Hartsfield felt obliged to intervene, despite being in the presence of Atlanta’s Chief of Police and two of his senior officers. We share advice on how not to get on the wrong side of your city’s mayor in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.