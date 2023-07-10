It is not hard to imagine how difficult life must have been for America’s early settlers. Most of us today would be ill-equipped at, best, to walk out into the wilderness and make a home for ourselves. In the 1800s however, it would have been expected of you. Tales abound in American history of the men who walked across the country and in the process, built America. What we don’t hear nearly enough of are tales of the women who walked along side those men. To one Atlanta woman that was not acceptable and, in 1909, she set out to ensure that the stories of the women who settled Atlanta would not be forgotten. It’s a story we tell in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.

