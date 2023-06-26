William Hartsfield’s re-election bid in 1940 ended in defeat to his opponent Roy LeCraw. But, in spite of this, Hartsfield’s political career was nowhere near over. Events brewing far from Atlanta would have an effect on the entire world, including Atlanta’s City Hall, as we see in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
Lance Russell is an Atlanta-based filmmaker and media communicator who, for over three decades, has been entrusted by clients to tell their stories. A seasoned producer with an innate ability to cut to... More by Lance Russell