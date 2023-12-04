Two nonprofit organizations dedicated to providing medical care to children in developing countries are joining forces.

World Pediatric Project, a nonprofit based in Richmond, Va., that provides pediatric surgical and diagnostic care, is acquiring Atlanta-based Childspring International, a humanitarian organization specializing in connecting children to pediatric medical care. The two organizations signed the transaction in late November.

“The bottom line is that we will be able to serve lots more children together,” said Alison Fussell, executive director of Childspring International, in an interview about joining forces with World Pediatric Project. “They are very excited to have a presence in Atlanta because they see what a global presence Atlanta already has. They’re looking to be part of the Atlanta community.”

The two organizations called the move as a strategic milestone — combining their expertise resources and networks to enhance their collective impact on children’s health worldwide. The integration of Childspring International into the World Pediatric Project family will allow the combined organization to strengthen its ability to deliver life-changing medical interventions to children in need.

The World Pediatric Project, founded in 2001, has worked primarily in the Caribbean and Latin America. It has mobilized more than $220 million in services through in-kind contributions and supply donations of more than 20,000 children by connecting them with critical healthcare services, including surgical procedures and specialized medical treatments.

By acquiring Childspring International, the World Pediatric Project is poised to expand its global footprint.

“We are thrilled to welcome Childspring International into the World Pediatric Project family,” said Vafa Akhavan, WPP’s CEO, in a statement. “This aligns with our strategic plan to expand our footprint globally and in the United States and to fulfill our mission through providing sustainable and comprehensive healthcare solutions to children around the world.”

Childspring International, which also was founded in 2001, has worked in 50 countries and facilitated 5,700 surgeries. It has fostered partnerships with healthcare professionals to address the medical needs of children with limited resources. Childspring International’s experience and network will be integrated with the World Pediatric Project’s existing program to a synergistic approach to pediatric healthcare delivery.

“Joining forces with World Pediatric Project opens up new possibilities for our organization to amplify its impact,” said Fussell, who will continue to work for the combined entity. “Together, we can achieve greater efficiencies, collaborate on innovative solutions, and reach more children in need of life-saving medical care.”

Akhavan agreed. “Together, we will leverage our collective strengths to make a lasting impact on the lives of countless children,” he said, “offering them hope and a brighter future.”