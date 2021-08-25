Write-in candidates begin signing up for Atlanta city races

Share Pin Pocket WhatsApp Buffer Email Reddit 0 Shares

Write-in candidates have begun signing up for Atlanta’s Nov. 2 municipal races, joining some fields already crowded with candidates seeking to be on the ballot.

Two write-ins for mayor have signed up: Henry Anderson of Sweet Auburn and Raina Bell-Saunders of Northwest Atlanta. Another 14 candidates have filed to appear on the ballot: Antonio Brown, Andre Dickens, Kirsten Dunn, Nolan English, Sharon Gay, Mark Hammad, Kenny Hill, Rebecca L. King Glenn, Felicia Moore, Kasim Reed, Walter Reeves, Roosevelt Searles III, Richard N. Wright and S. Wrightson.

And in City Council District 4, Ronald Zackery has filed as a write-in. Candidates to appear on the ballot include incumbent Cleta Winslow and challengers Rogelio Arcila, Larry B. Carter II, Jason Dozier, Kim Scott and DeBorah “Sister” Williams.

Write-in candidates obviously have a tougher path to victory than those whose names appear on the ballot. Under state law, write-ins must be officially certified to count as votes. The write-in candidates have to publish a formal announcement, file with the Municipal Clerk, and follow campaign finance disclosure laws.

The period for qualifying to appear on the ballot ended Aug. 20, with those candidates scheduled to be formally approved this week. Write-in candidates can continue filing into early September.